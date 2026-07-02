Hitachi Rail completes acquisition of Clever Devices

Hitachi Rail has finished the acquisition of Clever Devices.

The agency notes the acquisition of Clever Devices, an intelligent transportation systems (ITS) provider that designs fleet management, passenger experience and operational efficiency solutions for transit agencies, expands what it can offer first-party and enables it to reflect the increasing demand for more integrated transportation systems.

“This is a key step in advancing our strategy to drive the digital transformation of public transport,” said Hitachi Rail Group CEO Giuseppe Marino. “We are combining Clever Devices’ strong capabilities in intelligent transportation systems with our global reach and HMAX Mobility suite of solutions. With this acquisition, we are broadening our scope beyond rail, strengthening our footprint in North America and laying the platform to help cities develop more integrated, sustainable and efficient transportation networks.”

With over 600 employees and a customer base that includes eight of the 10 largest North American transit agencies, Hitachi Rail says that Clever Devices has a strong track record of innovation and delivery. Hitachi Rail further notes that Clever Devices ITS solutions are an enabler of increased public transport usage, improving the accuracy of information and boosting service punctuality. These solutions are deployed across public mobility systems, including buses as well as railways. In addition to its North American presence, Clever Devices has achieved substantial growth in markets such as Brazil and Chile, as well as in Europe.

Additionally, Hitachi Rail says that Clever Devices portfolio of onboard and centralized data solutions augments Hitachi’s HMAX Mobility suite of physical artificial intelligence solutions, bringing enhanced functionality and benefits for customers across public transport systems globally.

Hitachi Rail has also been growing its footprint in North America, including with its recent investments of its digital factory in Hagerstown, Md., and a C$30 million (US$21.2 million) investment in a new Canadian headquarters.