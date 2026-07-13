NVTA adopts FY26-31 Six Year Program

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) adopted the fiscal year (FY) 2026-2031 Six Year Program (SYP) on July 9, which commits $776 million toward 21 multimodal transportation projects across Northern Virginia.

“This program represents a significant investment in Northern Virginia’s transportation future,” said NVTA CEO Monica Backmon. “By funding projects across all modes of travel, we are advancing solutions that reduce congestion and support the region’s continued growth and economic competitiveness.”

NVTA says the investment will enhance all modes of transportation, including transit, roadway enhancements, technology, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and intersection/interchange improvements. According to the agency, the program came together after a year-long evaluation process that included project application review, technical analysis, public engagement and committee consideration. Eight Northern Virginia jurisdictions submitted 27 project applications, requesting a combined $1.3 billion in funding.

Funding availability for the FY2026-2031 SYP was determined in June 2026 following the authority’s adoption of the Regional Revenue Fund FY2030/31 Pay-As-You-Go funding amount of $776 million, which is determined through NVTA’s 14-step revenue forecasting methodology that calculates available funding based on projected regional revenues and financial obligations. In accordance with the Code of Virginia, all candidate projects are required to be included in TransAction, NVTA’s long-range transportation plan for Northern Virginia. TransAction is updated every five years and includes a plan document and associated list of 424 transportation projects identified to reduce traffic congestion and improve travel throughout the region. It outlines an array of projects that represent options for how Northern Virginia can achieve its transportation vision and goals of enhancing mobility, increasing accessibility and improving resiliency.

“The adoption of this funding program reflects our commitment to investing in a stronger transportation network—one that improves quality of life for Northern Virginians,” said NVTA and Loudoun County, Va., Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall. “Our goal is for all NVTA-funded projects to help keep Northern Virginia connected, competitive and resilient for years to come.”