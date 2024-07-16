NVTA adopts FY 2024-2029 Six Year Program

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) has adopted the Fiscal Year 2024-2029 Six Year Program. The program will put $696.6 million toward 23 multimodal transportation projects across the region. Additionally, the authority took action to transfer $21.1 million from a previous NVTA-funded project in Arlington County, Va., to the CC2DCA Multimodal Connection Project, bringing the program’s project total to 24.

The investment will enhance all modes of transportation in northern Virginia, including transit, rail, roadway enhancements, technology, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and intersection/interchange improvements. This is the seventh funding program NVTA has adopted, bringing its total commitment to $3.8 billion toward advancing 140 projects.

“NVTA invests in multimodal transportation projects that alleviate traffic congestion and expand travel options, all with the priority of enhancing the quality of life for northern Virginia residents. Each project in this Six Year Funding Program reflects NVTA’s unwavering commitment to reducing congestion and improving the quality of life for northern Virginians,” said Chair of NVTA and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Phyllis J. Randall.

The Six Year Program process began in May 2023 following a Call for Regional Transportation Projects. NVTA notes 24 candidate projects from nine northern Virginia localities and the Virginia Railway Express were submitted and then evaluated by NVTA staff. NVTA then published the project list, opened a public comment period and held a public hearing. After reviewing project evaluations and public feedback, NVTA staff made funding recommendations, which were presented to NVTA committees and ultimately to authority members for adoption.

"This Six Year Program adoption truly demonstrates the power of regional cooperation. By looking beyond jurisdictional boundaries, we've achieved a milestone that will significantly benefit northern Virginia's transportation network. We understand how important our multi-modal transportation system is for all of the people who live, work and visit in NOVA. This plan strengthens each aspect of that system and advances our goals of equity, safety and sustainability,” said Vice Chairman of NVTA and Council Member for the City of Falls Church David Snyder.

“We are grateful for authority members, their dedicated staff, our regional partners, stakeholders and the public for their invaluable contributions to this comprehensive process,” said NVTA CEO Monica Backmon.

More information about each phase of the Six Year Program Update process, submitted projects and analysis and project descriptions can be found on NVTA’s website.