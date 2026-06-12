Caltrain Board adopts framework to handle budget shortfall without new funding source

The Caltrain Board of Directors adopted a framework for dealing with budget shortfalls if additional funding doesn’t become available this year.

The potential cuts that were presented to the Caltrain Board as part of a no external funding scenario included:

Closing more than one-third of stations.

Eliminating all weekend service.

Reducing train frequency to once an hour.

Eliminating special event service.

Ending service by 9:00 p.m.

Cutting segments of services.

Caltrain says the proposed framework has principles to guide decision-making as the railroad begins the next phase of planning work that could be implemented as soon as fiscal year (FY) 2028 if external funding is not secured. The guiding principles include maintaining safety first and always, minimizing risk and complying with regulations, minimizing ongoing operating and maintenance costs, maximizing ridership and revenue opportunities, providing dependable access to the system for low income and minority communities and maximizing geographic equity in access to the system.

“Ensuring that Caltrain continue its operations is vitally important to everyone who relies on us every day,” said Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. “We know we have a service that works for everyone from families getting to social events to professionals using the stress-free ride to get to work. We are faced with an existential funding crisis and the framework adopted by the board shows us the two very different futures we need to plan for.”

The framework outlines potential cost-saving measures that will be evaluated and considered absent external funding, such as service cuts impacting frequency and span, like hourly service, earlier evening shutdowns, no weekend service, station and/or segment closures, no special event service, staff cuts, deferred state of good repair, reduced cleaning and maintenance and retiring portions of the fleet.

Additionally, the framework calls for revenue-generating measures to be considered and evaluated without external funding, such as finding additional bridge funding sources, pursuing member agency contributions, monetization of Caltrain assets and fare increases.

“The public has made it clear that frequent, reliable service was exactly what they needed to get back on board,” said Caltrain Board Chair Rico Medina. “We are gaining riders and getting people where they need to go, every day. This framework lays out the stark reality of what we stand to lose.”

Caltrain says it has and will continue to use non-fare revenue strategies and cost-cutting efforts that are showing some results and will remain critical initiatives, but the agency notes that the reality remains that it cannot solve the structural deficit alone. Caltrain says it needs a new, stable funding source to avoid cuts that would impact service, decrease ridership and leave the agency with a continuing structural budget deficit.

Absent a new, reliable funding source, Caltrain will be forced to make significant service and staffing cuts in summer 2027.Daily, Caltrain says it carries the equivalent of three lanes of Highway 101 traffic and reduced service would result in more traffic and more pollution—36,000 additional daily car trips, adding 828,000 miles of driving and generating 220 additional metric tons of carbon dioxide each day.

Caltrain says it also contributes to the local tax bases and provides major benefits in terms of economic development along its corridor. Properties near Caltrain stations have been found to be more valuable as a result and the many downtowns Caltrain serves would likely suffer a downturn in business activity and office demand if the service were to be suspended, according to the agency. Caltrain says cuts would weaken access to major job centers and station areas that anchor transit‑oriented development and business decisions, while also diminishing local tax bases.

“This framework lays out the tough choices and real impacts from projected Caltrain budget deficits,” said Caltrain Board Vice Chair Pat Burt. “Our communities up and down the peninsula rely on Caltrain as our transit backbone. Without its strong service, we would face severe traffic congestion on highways and local roads, parking overflowing into neighborhoods, more air pollution and a big hit on our recovering local economies.”

A poll of voters in Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco, Calif., counties highlighted their approval for Caltrain, with 82% of respondents reporting a favorable view of the transit agency, increasing to 91% among frequent riders.

Last May, the Caltrain Board voted to support Senate Bill 63, which authorized a proposed 14-year regional tax measure to fund public transit in the Bay Area and would allocate approximately 7% of its funds to Caltrain—by creating a half-cent sales tax in four counties and a one cent sales tax in San Francisco, with built-in measures to ensure effective oversight and accountability.

If the Connect Bay Area measure qualifies for the ballot and a majority of voters support the measure, it is projected to fully fund Caltrain’s operating deficit for the 14-year duration of the measure. The Caltrain Board says it will continue refining the FY27 budget options in the coming months, alongside long-term service and financial planning efforts to address the agency’s projected fiscal cliff should external funding not become available.