OCTA Board approves $2 billion FY 26-27 budget, advances transit investments

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board of Directors approved a balanced budget of approximately $2 billion for fiscal year (FY) 2026-27. The budget, which takes effect July 1, allocates funding across all modes of transportation and supports the delivery of major projects and programs that improve mobility, enhance quality of life and fulfill commitments made to Orange County voters through Measure M, the county's half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements.

More than half of the budget–approximately 52%–is dedicated to transit investments, including OC Bus service, Metrolink commuter rail, local rail operations and Measure M-funded transit programs.

“At OCTA, we are focused on making strategic investments that improve the way people move today while preparing Orange County for the future,” said OCTA Chair Jamey M. Federico. “This balanced budget demonstrates our commitment to responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars while continuing to enhance transit service, improve our roads and freeways and deliver on the promises made to Orange County voters.”

Budget Allocation highlights

52% for Transit

34% for bus operations and services

13% for regional rail service

2% for local rail

2% for Measure M transit programs

25% for freeways

10% for the 91 Express Lanes

8% for streets and roads

3% for the 405 Express Lanes

2% for Measure M Debt Service

Less than 1% for Motorist Services

Key priorities for the next FY include:

Maintaining and enhancing transit service, including the continued operation of Orange County's bus and rail network, investing to support reliable and accessible public transportation and the implementation of transit programs funded through Measure M.

Delivering transportation improvements, including continuing to invest in freeway improvement projects throughout Orange County, fund local street and road improvements through Measure M programs and support regional transportation partnerships and rail initiatives.

Preserving financial stability, including maintaining a balanced budget amid economic uncertainty, continue prudent management of reserves and resources and monitor sales tax and other revenue sources while positioning OCTA to respond to changing economic conditions.

Operating express lanes successfully, including continuing the operation and maintenance of the 91 Express Lanes and 405 Express Lanes, meeting financial and performance commitments while providing reliable travel options for motorists.

OCTA says the FY 26-27 budget encompasses all transportation services, capital projects and programs approved by the OCTA Board and administered by the agency.