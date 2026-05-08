TTC launches six-station wayfinding pilot ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just over a month away, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has launched a new wayfinding pilot program designed to make it easier for riders to navigate through some of the busiest subway stations in the city.

The pilot introduces a new alpha-numeric identification system for station exits, transfer points and other key locations. Each of these points will be marked with a code—such as “A” or “A 1”— created in an effort to make subway stations easier to navigate, improve transfers and help visitors and daily riders move through the space more confidently.

Six high-traffic stations were selected for the initial pilot:

Bathurst

Dufferin

Bloor-Yonge

Union

St Andrew

King

The TTC says these stations are important transfer points and will be popular locations during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The new system will use alphabetical zones and pedestrian icons to help riders pinpoint their street-level destinations. For example, at Bathurst Station, the Bathurst St. side becomes Zone A while the Markham St. side becomes Zone B. Each zone is linked to nearby landmarks, street corners and transit connections, making it easier for riders to choose the most appropriate exit.

Riders will begin noticing new yellow directional signage in stations, as well as updated signage listing local destinations and corresponding exit codes. This information will also be integrated in the TTC’s public data, allowing third-party transit apps to guide riders directly to a specific entrance/exit.

The pilot will operate from June to September 2026. During this period, the TTC will gather feedback and evaluate how well the new system improves navigation.