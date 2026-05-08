People on the move: Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority, Citilink

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) and Citilink have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

DART names new CEO, deputy CEO and COO

The DART Board of Commissioners has named Erin Hockman its next CEO and Luis Montoya its deputy CEO and COO.

Hockman brings a decade of experience at DART, most recently as chief administrative and strategy officer.

“Erin is a proven leader who’s been at the heart of DART’s work for years and has earned the trust of this commission and the member communities DART serves,” said DART Commission Chair Connie Boesen. “She’s passionate about what public transit makes possible and has helped shape it, with a deep commitment to the personal and economic impact it has on people’s lives. As we get ready to roll out Reimagine DART and whatever follows in the years ahead, we’re confident she’s the right person to continue advancing public transit’s impact in Greater Des Moines.”

Hockman joined DART in 2016 as marketing and communications manager. Prior to DART, she spent eight years at Kemin Industries, where she advanced through multiple roles focused on strategic communications, executive counsel, employee relations, public relations and marketing.

“I’m honored to serve as DART’s next CEO and continue doing work I’m passionate about, especially at such an important time for DART,” Hockman said. “With strong momentum and a shared vision for how we can best serve our communities, I’m grateful to the commission for their trust and inspired every day by the impact public transit has on people’s lives and across our region. What made this decision easy for me is the exceptional team at DART. Our success is driven by talented, dedicated employees at every level who are committed to delivering their best for our riders and the communities we serve. I am excited about the transformative changes we’re making to our bus routes next month, which will expand access to more people while delivering a stronger return on investment and lowering costs to taxpayers.”

Montoya, who previously served as chief operating and planning officer, joined DART in 2018 from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and brings nearly two decades of community transit experience.

Hockman said Montoya is a “trusted colleague who has earned the respect of our employees, union partners and the communities we serve. I’m grateful to have him in this key leadership position.”

During his time at DART, Montoya has helped guide the organization through a period of significant change and progress. He has led innovative service pilots and partnerships, helped navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and played a key role in Reimagine DART.

“This is an exciting and important time for DART, and I’m grateful for Erin’s confidence in me,” Montoya said. “We care deeply about the people we serve, and we believe in our employees—they’re some of the most caring and dedicated people I know. As our service continues to evolve, our focus remains on listening and being responsive to our communities, so people can get where they need to go and connect to the opportunities that matter in their lives.”

Citilink names chief impact officer

Citilink has named Melissa Shaw as chief impact officer, a newly created leadership role focused on strengthening community impact, strategic partnerships, communications, brand leadership and external relations.

Shaw brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications, media, nonprofit leadership and community engagement. Most recently, she served as vice president of marketing at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, where she led brand strategy, communications and community engagement efforts. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade in media and advertising and also served in leadership roles within the local arts and nonprofit community.

In her new role, Shaw will focus on strengthening Citilink’s community partnerships, communications, rider engagement, funding and advocacy efforts and long-term visibility and growth throughout the region.

“Public transit is about far more than buses and routes; it is about access, connection and opportunity,” Shaw said. “Citilink is part of important conversations around workforce development, quality of life, neighborhood growth and equity. I’m excited by the opportunity to help tell that story, strengthen partnerships and deepen trust and community engagement across the region.”

Shaw currently serves as board chair of the Stillwater Hospice Foundation and has supported numerous organizations and regional initiatives focused on arts, education, philanthropy, economic and community development.

“Melissa brings an exceptional combination of strategic leadership, community insight and a passion for service that aligns perfectly with Citilink’s mission,” said Citilink General Manager and CEO John Metzinger. “As we continue to grow and strengthen our role in the community, her perspective vision will be a valuable asset in positioning the organization for the future.”