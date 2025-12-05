DART to launch redesigned bus network in June 2026

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) Commission approved the redesign of the agency’s bus network. DART says its new network will increase access to its service and speed up travel times for most transit trips while reducing overall service by 10% to limit property tax growth.

“This has been a highly collaborative process that reflects residents’ strong preference for more frequent service along our busiest streets,” said DART Commission Chair and Des Moines, Iowa, Mayor Connie Boesen. “The new network increases the value of public transit in our region, which will drive our local economies and communities forward.”

The new bus network features:

10 main bus routes running more often all day, seven days a week along the busiest streets in the region.

Faster, more reliable service due to wider bus stop spacing and easier transfers at DART Central Station.

Three microtransit zones providing on-demand service in suburban areas.

When comparing DART’s new network to the existing:

The average Greater Des Moines resident can access 15% more destinations within 45 minutes on weekdays and 89% on Sundays using public transit.

7% more residents have access to public transit on weekdays.

Residents have access to significantly more weekend transit service.

The agency noted that approximately 60% of riders use DART to get to work. Further, many DART riders have lower income, have a disability or do not have a driver’s license or car in their household, making DART often their only option to travel.

“The new network is a win-win for our communities, helping many of our riders get to where they need to go faster while also reducing costs,” said DART CEO Amanda Wanke. “Our willingness to embrace innovation, adaptability and bold thinking through Reimagine DART has put us on a solid foundation as we look to the future.”

The new network was designed with input from elected leaders, riders and residents in mind. This year, the agency received more than 2,300 survey responses to help inform what to prioritize in the new bus network. Most riders who responded to the survey were riders who use DART several days a week.

The new bus routes will take effect in June 2026 and microtransit zones in fall 2026. Riders can begin planning trips in the new network this spring when official schedules are published on DART’s website.