Community Transit offering free transit passes for Snohomish County small businesses

Community Transit is now offering small businesses in Snohomish County, Wash., a way to offer employees free transit passes without adding cost to their budget. The agency’s Small Business Partnerships Program provides eligible business employees with ORCA cards that grants unlimited access to transit services across the Puget Sound region.

The Small Business Partnerships Program is offered by Community Transit to make transit benefits accessible to smaller employers. The agency’s goal is to reduce transportation barriers for employees while supporting local businesses.

How the program works

Connect with Community Transit: Businesses work directly with program staff to determine eligibility. Enroll employees: Eligible employees receive ORCA cards with transit access. Start riding: Employees can use transit for commuting and daily trips across participating systems.

There’s no need for reimbursement systems or ongoing administration.

Who qualifies?

The program is designed specifically for small businesses in Snohomish County. Eligibility may vary based on factors like:

Business size

Location

Employee participation

Community Transit says it works directly with each business to guide them through the process.