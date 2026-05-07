Community Transit offering free transit passes for Snohomish County small businesses

The program offers employees a no-cost option to move about the Puget Sound region.
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May 7, 2026
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A Community Transit articulated bus (fleet No. 16802) manufactured by New Flyer sits with its destination sign reading 'Out of Service.' The blue, white and gray bus faces forward at a waterfront transit facility on a clear, sunny day, with Puget Sound and distant mountains visible in the background. A bicycle rack is mounted on the front.

Community Transit offers the Small Business Partnerships Program at no cost to participating companies.

Community Transit is now offering small businesses in Snohomish County, Wash., a way to offer employees free transit passes without adding cost to their budget. The agency’s Small Business Partnerships Program provides eligible business employees with ORCA cards that grants unlimited access to transit services across the Puget Sound region.

The Small Business Partnerships Program is offered by Community Transit to make transit benefits accessible to smaller employers. The agency’s goal is to reduce transportation barriers for employees while supporting local businesses.

How the program works

  1. Connect with Community Transit: Businesses work directly with program staff to determine eligibility.
  2. Enroll employees: Eligible employees receive ORCA cards with transit access.
  3. Start riding: Employees can use transit for commuting and daily trips across participating systems.

There’s no need for reimbursement systems or ongoing administration.

Who qualifies?

The program is designed specifically for small businesses in Snohomish County. Eligibility may vary based on factors like:

  • Business size
  • Location
  • Employee participation

Community Transit says it works directly with each business to guide them through the process.

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