TTC to launch fare capping starting Sept. 1

Starting Sept. 1, 2026, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is introducing fare capping to its system. Riders who pay their fare with PRESTO, debit or credit cards or mobile wallet will ride free after 47 paid trips in a calendar month.

The program is part of the TTC’s 2026 operating budget. In 2027, the cap drops to 40 paid trips.

“We’re making the TTC more affordable for people who rely on and use transit the most,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “With fare capping, you pay as you go, and once you’ve taken 47 trips in a month, the rest of your rides are free. No more deciding whether you can afford a monthly pass upfront. No more overpaying if you don’t ride enough to make a pass worth it. We’re doing this in stages, so next year, it drops to 40 rides, and you’ll save even more.”

With the introduction of monthly fare capping in September, the TTC notes that the youth, adult, senior and Fair Pass Transit Discount Program TTC Monthly Passes and the youth and senior 12-month passes will be discontinued as of Aug. 31, 2026.

“Fare capping represents a fundamental shift in how Torontonians pay for transit and follows the successful rollout of the open payments program,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “Combined with our third consecutive fare freeze, fare capping is building a transit system that’s affordable for Torontonians.”

The agency also notes that adults who subscribe to the 12-Month TTC Pass and post-secondary students who purchase a TTC Post-Secondary Monthly Pass should continue to use these as they guarantee the lowest fare.