People on the move: Transdev, Voith

Transdev U.S. and Voith have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Transdev names vice president of marketing and communications

Transdev has named Stuart Summers as its new vice president of marketing and communications, effective April 27. Summers brings more than 20 years of experience helping large public organizations strengthen their brands, navigate complex issues and build meaningful connections with the communities they serve.

Summers most recently oversaw marketing, media relations and public engagement for Denver’s Regional Transportation District, where he led a 120-person team, modernized the agency’s digital presence, launched major brand initiatives and guided communications for high-profile capital projects across dozens of municipalities. His work helped elevate customer trust, expand ridership and position the agency as a more transparent, community-focused organization.

His previous experience includes more than a decade at Idaho State University, where he led a major institutional rebrand and marketing campaign that supported sustained increases in enrollment and strengthened the university’s statewide visibility. He began his career as a television news anchor and reporter and spent two years teaching English at a university in Mongolia. With Transdev, Summers will guide the company’s marketing and communications strategy across the U.S.

“Stuart brings a powerful combination of vision and execution, along with deep expertise in brand leadership, strategic communications and employee engagement,” said Transdev U.S. CEO Laura Hendricks. “His experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue advancing our purpose to empower the freedom to move every day, thanks to safe, reliable and innovative solutions that serve the common good.”

Voith appoints new member to leadership team

The Voith Group has appointed Denise Kurtulus as CEO of Voith Turbo and member of the Corporate Board of Management of the Voith Group, effective Sept. 1, 2026. She succeeds Cornelius Weitzmann, who left the company at his own request at the end of 2025. Until her appointment, Dirk Hoke, CEO of the Voith Group, will continue to manage the Group Division Turbo on an interim basis.

Kurtulus joins Voith from Rolls-Royce Power Systems, where she was most recently responsible for the Marine and Mining divisions. She has extensive experience in drive technology, particularly in the areas of sales, service and strategic business development.

“With Denise Kurtulus, we are sharpening our focus on performance and competitiveness in the drive technology business,” Hoke said. “Our goal is to consistently align Voith Turbo with profitable growth, reduce complexity and further increase execution speed. The decisive factor will be to make targeted use of market opportunities and continue to expand our strengths in service and system solutions. I am looking forward to working together.”

Kurtulus notes she is “looking forward to this new role and grateful for the trust placed in me. Voith Turbo operates in a challenging market environment with clear requirements in terms of competitiveness and focus. My goal is to further develop the business in line with our market and customer needs and significantly expand our position in selected segments. Above all, this means setting clear priorities and leveraging our strengths to increase efficiency and enable sustainable growth.”