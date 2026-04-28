WMATA board approves $4.8 billion FY27 operating budget

The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Board of Directors has adopted a $4.8 billion operating and capital budget for fiscal year (FY) 2027. The authority says the budget offers improvements to service without raising fares. Bus service upgrades will take place in June and further bus and rail changes will be made at the end of the year.

WMATA notes that the approved budget reflects its commitment to financial management and efficiency. While working within regional economic constraints and still improving service, this budget increases jurisdictional subsidy to less than 1.8%, notably below the inflation rate and the 3% regional target.

"Over the past year, our board has focused on ensuring transparency and accountability of WMATA operations and decision-making, ensuring that risks are mitigated appropriately, and that WMATA operates efficiently and safely,” said WMATA Board Chair Valerie Santos. “The budget that we adopted balances today's service needs with the budget realities of our local funding partners.”

The FY 27 budget includes improvements on select WMATA bus routes in the District of Columbia and Virginia. Rail passengers can expect to see increased weekday off-peak service on the Orange, Silver and Blue lines and additional late-night frequency on the Red Line. The authority notes that the capital budget includes funding for the first steps of rail modernization on the Red Line, WMATA’s original line that opened more than 50 years ago.

“[WMATA] has led the country in ridership growth in recent years and this additional service will help meet the growing demand on bus and rail,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “We remain committed to running safe, frequent and reliable service for our customers and planning for future rail modernization that would make [WMATA] rail even safer and more efficient.”

WMATA notes that bus and rail fares will remain at current rates. Starting July 1, WMATA will administer a $3 administrative fee for each Abilities Ride trip.

June Metro Bus service improvements

Starting June 21, several bus improvements will be implemented in Washington, D.C., and Virginia, including:

Increased frequency and shorter wait times on five routes.

Route enhancements on two routes.

Extended service hours on one route.

Full details of the June service changes can be found on WMATA’s website.

December bus and rail service improvements

In December, WMATA rail service will increase on select lines:

Orange, Silver and Blue lines will arrive every 10 minutes on weekdays through 9:30 p.m., improved from 12 minutes off-peak.

Red Line trains will arrive every seven to eight minutes after 9:30 p.m. daily, improved from 10 minutes.

WMATA notes that two new limited-stop routes in Virginia are also planned to begin in December. The funding for these routes is contingent on approval by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board this summer.

Route F2X: Spring Hill station to West Alexandria via Leesburg Pike and Mark Center

Route A6X: Dunn Loring station to Pentagon and Crystal City stations via Arlington Boulevard

Capital program

The WMATA board-approved Capital Improvement Program (CIP) includes funding for a rail modernization program on the Red Line. The authority notes that will facilitate a new Communications-Based Train Control signaling system, platform screen doors and technology to enhance capacity, safety and reliability. WMATA notes the Red Line moves more people daily than the three airports in the National Capital Region combined, making these improvements critical for WMATA riders.

The capital budget also includes investments in maintenance to ensure the state of good repair of the system. However, as highlighted by the DMVMoves initiative, WMATA does not have the long-term, dedicated and predictable capital funding needed to sustain these critical investments. The authority says it will continue working with the regional leaders and expects legislative approvals of DMVMoves funding in advance of adopting the FY28 Capital Budget and the FY28-33 Capital Improvement Program.

CIP investments include:

8000-series railcar acquisition program (assembled locally in Maryland).

Signal system upgrades and control room rehabilitation.

Track, bridge, and structural rehabilitation.

Tunnel water leak mitigation.

Station improvements including elevators and escalators, canopies, digital signage and wayfinding.

Modernized fare payment systems

WMATA bus investments include:

New 40-foot and 60-foot bus fleet

New Bladensburg Bus Garage

New Northern Bus Garage

Bus shelter replacements on WMATA property

New customer information displays

WMATA’s Metro Access vehicles

Organizational investments: