King County Metro Transit celebrates opening of new TOD project in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood

“At BRIDGE Housing, we believe that affordable housing is the foundation for healthy families and strong communities,” said BRIDGE Housing President and CEO Ken Lombard. “Copperleaf Northgate reflects our 40-year commitment to provide quality housing and high-impact services in a vibrant, walkable neighborhood with transit at residents’ doorsteps. We are proud to partner with King County and Community Roots Housing to deliver a landmark community that supports upward mobility and long-term resident success.”

Located next to Sound Transit’s Northgate Station, residents of Copperleaf have easy access to two Link light-rail lines and nine local and regional bus routes operated by King County Metro.

“Copperleaf Northgate marks an important contribution to the enhancement of the Northgate neighborhood and the quality of life for hundreds of people,” said Community Roots Housing CEO Colleen Echohawk. “It is our largest community to date, and its location next to the Northgate transit center makes it a true transit-oriented development—expanding access to jobs, schools and services for so many residents while meaningfully advancing our mission to create inclusive housing and foster thriving, just communities.”

King County Metro notes the opening coincides with regional transit expansion that includes improved connectivity between Seattle and the Eastside. The agency’s TOD program has completed several projects to transform past park-and-ride lots into pedestrian-oriented mixed-use communities adjacent to fast and frequent bus – and now also Link light-rail service. The agency is preparing to seek development on its remaining five acres of nearby Northgate property in the coming years.

Copperleaf puts 211 apartments within financial reach for individuals, families and seniors, earning up to 60% of area median income (AMI). An additional 24 systems-connected apartment units are reserved for 30% to 50% AMI households who have experienced housing instability or homelessness. Wellspring Family Services will provide support services to all Copperleaf residents at no cost.

Apartments range from studios to three bedrooms. Community Roots Housing is also providing all residents over 18 with free transit passes for light rail, bus and ferry service for up to three years.