City of Toronto releases FIFA World Cup Mobility Plan

The city of Toronto has released its FIFA World Cup 2026 Mobility Plan in co-ordination with transportation and public safety partners. The plan defines how residents and visitors will move throughout the city during the tournament. The city notes that the plan includes measures to support accessible travel and minimize overall travel impacts.

The mobility plan highlights a mutli-agency approach to facilitating transit services during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The plan builds on Toronto’s experience delivering major events. The city is encouraging visitors and residents to plan ahead, allow extra time, travel outside peak periods and take transit, walk or cycle.

On match days, Toronto Stadium is expected to host more than 45,000 spectators per match. Up to 20,000 people could attend the FIFA Fan Festival at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway during up to 22 operational days between June 11 to July 19.

What residents and visitors can expect:

The city is implementing transportation and traffic management measures to support travel during the 2026 World Cup, most specifically in areas near Exhibition Place, Liberty Village, Fort York, the waterfront, Toronto Stadium and the FIFA Fan Festival. Temporary adjustments will be made, most notably in the downtown core.

The city notes that public transit will be the primary way to travel to and from matches and events. There will be no public parking available at Toronto Stadium, Exhibition Place or in surrounding neighborhoods, including Liberty Village and Fort York, where local access restrictions will be in place. Transit service adjustments will be implemented to support increased demand.

Walking and cycling will be supported by enhanced routes and increased temporary bicycle parking.

Vehicle-for-hire/rideshare access will be limited to designated pick-up and drop-off areas outside restricted areas surrounding Toronto Stadium, Exhibition Place and the FIFA Fan Festival site at Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway, where the city notes that vehicle access will be limited to support event operations, safety and crowd management.

Temporary traffic and parking measures, including road closures, parking restrictions and curb lane changes, will vary by location and timing, with different measures in place on match days and throughout the event to support tournament operations.

Traffic operations, signal timing and enforcement adjustments will be made to manage increased demand, supported by a Unified Mobility Co-ordination Center monitoring conditions in real time.

The city notes that the mobility plan was created by a third-party consultant in collaboration with the FIFA World Cup Toronto Secretariat, Transportation Services, the Toronto Transit Commission, Metrolinx, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, Toronto Police Service, Toronto Emergency Management, Toronto Parking Authority (including Bike Share Toronto), Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Toronto is set to host six World Cup matches beginning in June. The city notes that the government of Canada is supporting preparations related to hosting matches of the World Cup, including contributions toward upgrades at Toronto Stadium. The city also notes that the government of Ontario will support the infrastructure and logistics required for Toronto’s matches and related events.

In December 2024, FIFA released an economic impact assessment prepared by Deloitte Canada, estimating that the World Cup could generate up to C$940 million (US$678 million) in positive economic impact for the Greater Toronto Area, including C$520 million ($375.1 million) in GDP growth, C$340 million (US$245.2 million) in labor income and C$25 million (US$18 million) in government revenue. The city says the tournament is also expected to create more than 6,600 jobs between June 2023 and August 2026.