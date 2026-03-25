MTA begins seeking proposals for TOD project in Brooklyn

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is seeking proposals to transform what the authority calls an underutilized MTA-owned lot on Pacific Street into a residential development with approximately 300 new housing units in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. MTA says the housing aims to deliver critical transit improvements and public realm enhancements to the area.

“Since taking office, I have said that the only way to address the housing crisis is to build more housing,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “By leveraging underutilized, state-owned land and making improvements to critical infrastructure, we will deliver the housing that New Yorkers need and deserve. I remain committed in my efforts to make New York more affordable, more livable and a great place to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”

MTA notes the site was formerly used as part of New York City Transit’s Atlantic Avenue Cable Shop, which is currently being relocated to a modernized facility at 2016 Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The Cable Shop itself is being transferred to the city of New York for development as affordable housing, part of a collaborative agreement reached during the Atlantic Avenue Mixed-Use District rezoning.

“It’s a fact that transit-oriented development (TOD) drives job and housing growth across the region,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “The Pacific Street project checks all the boxes—unbeatable proximity to transit in one of Brooklyn’s hottest neighborhoods—and we’re proud to partner with the governor to get the best use out of this property.”

The project will deliver:

Approximately 300 new housing units, including at least 75 permanently affordable homes under New York City’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing program.

Funding for the MTA’s Capital Program, supporting critical infrastructure improvements across the system.

“Addressing New York’s housing shortage and strengthening our economy go hand in hand,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. “By unlocking underutilized sites for new housing, we are creating opportunities for families, supporting transit-oriented growth and helping communities thrive. Projects like this advance Gov. Hochul’s efforts to expand housing supply, improve affordability and ensure New York remains a place where people can live, work and build their future.”

The MTA is encouraging respondents to incorporate transit accessibility improvements in proposals in exchange for a density bonus through the Zoning for Accessibility program, as well as a new MTA Arts & Design installation along the Franklin Shuttle wall on the south side of Lefferts Place. Proposals are due in May.

“The redevelopment of the MTA lot in Brooklyn into 300 units of housing, including at least 75 affordable units, is representative of Gov. Hochul’s continuing work to address the housing crisis—building affordable housing that is near mass transit on underutilized state sites,” said New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. “Thank you to the MTA, New York City officials and all our partners for working together to make this transformative project a reality.”

According to the MTA, the redevelopment is guided by the goals set out in Executive Order 30, which directs state agencies to identify and activate underutilized state-owned sites for housing.

“This project represents a major investment in Brooklyn’s future—delivering much-needed housing and transit accessibility improvements to the local community, and every dollar from this sale is going right back into the system, meaning all riders will feel the impact,” said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer.

According to the MTA, the fiscal year 2027 executive budget completes the governor’s current five-year housing plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 78,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The executive budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.