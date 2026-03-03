SFMTA receives highest satisfaction rating in 25-year history

Results from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) 2025 customer satisfaction survey revealed the agency received the highest rating in the survey’s 25-year history.
According to the survey:
- 78% of customers rate their experience on Muni as “excellent” or “good,” a six-point jump from the 2024 survey.
- Customers gave Muni higher ratings last year across multiple service categories, including trip time, reliability, cleanliness and safety.
In 2025, customers gave Muni higher ratings in several critical service categories.
Survey takers ranked the following as “excellent” or “good”:
- Trip time: 71% (up from 69%)
- Reliability: 63% (up from 60%)
- Cleanliness: 61% (up from 58%)
The survey also shows that customer satisfaction increased in every part of the city of San Francisco while the southeast and west side saw the largest year-over-year gains in customers describing their Muni experience as “excellent” or “good.”
The biggest jumps in customer satisfaction came from the following:
- Bayview and Excelsior: 10% year-over-year increase in customer satisfaction.
- Richmond and Sunset: 9% increase in customer satisfaction.
SFMTA notes that in January, Muni saw a 77% recovery on weekdays and 95% on weekends compared to 2019 levels.
The agency says the Muni Forward program has produced more than 100 miles of improvements, as it has seen a 35% increase in travel times on corridors with Muni Forward improvements. These upgrades have benefited 93% of all Muni riders. SFMTA also notes that programs like Fix It! Week and updates to the Muni fleet have helped subway delays drop by about 60% since 2019.
SFMTA also replaced its light-rail vehicles with Siemens LRV4 vehicles. The agency notes the new vehicles are three to four times more reliable than the Breda fleet it retired in late 2025.
In September, the agency launched the 14 Mission Customer Experience Pilot to test new strategies around cleanliness and safety. In two weeks, 19% of survey respondents said buses were cleaner, according to the survey,.
The agency notes the 2025 survey used a hybrid approach. It combined telephone interviews and online surveys to collect feedback from adult San Francisco residents. Interviews were conducted in English, Spanish and Chinese. A total of 563 interviews were conducted between Sept. 26, 2025, and Dec. 7, 2025. This survey was established to track the satisfaction levels of Muni riders with the service.