SFMTA receives highest satisfaction rating in 25-year history

Results from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) 2025 customer satisfaction survey revealed the agency received the highest rating in the survey’s 25-year history.

According to the survey:

78% of customers rate their experience on Muni as “excellent” or “good,” a six-point jump from the 2024 survey.

Customers gave Muni higher ratings last year across multiple service categories, including trip time, reliability, cleanliness and safety.

In 2025, customers gave Muni higher ratings in several critical service categories.

Survey takers ranked the following as “excellent” or “good”:

Trip time: 71% (up from 69%)

71% (up from 69%) Reliability: 63% (up from 60%)

63% (up from 60%) Cleanliness: 61% (up from 58%)

The survey also shows that customer satisfaction increased in every part of the city of San Francisco while the southeast and west side saw the largest year-over-year gains in customers describing their Muni experience as “excellent” or “good.”

The biggest jumps in customer satisfaction came from the following:

Bayview and Excelsior: 10% year-over-year increase in customer satisfaction.

10% year-over-year increase in customer satisfaction. Richmond and Sunset: 9% increase in customer satisfaction.

SFMTA notes that in January, Muni saw a 77% recovery on weekdays and 95% on weekends compared to 2019 levels.