DART unveils general mobility plan to increase transit funding ahead of possible major exit votes

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) greenlit a general mobility plan and inter-local agreement compromise between the agency and member cities that it says answers member concerns and clears a path forward for transit in the region.

If accepted by the city councils of the 13 member cities, the plan would provide requested funding from DART to the cities. DART notes that the new funding model it proposes relies on a mixture of DART funding, Regional Transportation Council funding and future funding initiatives it can also tap into. Under this agreement, DART would send part of its 1% sales tax revenue that currently funds the agency to member cities. In year one, each participating city would receive 5%, increasing by 0.5% annually to 7.5% in year six.

“This solution is a victory for North Texans,” said DART Board Chair Randall Bryant. “When the DART Board, DART staff, member cities and regional partners work together to find common ground, we are able to focus on solutions.”

Earlier this month, the Regional Transportation Council of the North Central Texas Council of Governments approved $75 million to fund transportation-related projects in DART member cities. Combined with DART’s contribution, the total guaranteed city funding would be 10% in year six. The contribution from the Regional Transportation Council would start is fiscal year (FY) 2027 at 0.5% and increase by the same amount each year until FY 31 where it would make up a quarter of the new funding.

The agreement also creates a list of funding priorities that DART, member cities and regional partners would work to advance at the state level. These items would include the governance structure, along with:

Transferring management of commuter rail (Trinity Railway Express and the Silver Line) to a regional transportation authority.

Finding additional non-tax-based funding.

“We are seeing positive response to this proposal from all our member cities, not just those with withdrawal elections on the ballot,” said DART President and CEO Nadine Lee. “The compromise benefits all member cities and is truly regional at its core. This provides a path forward and reunites us all toward a common goal: a regional transit system that moves North Texas forward.”

The cities have until mid-March to rescind elections. DART notes that it is hosting a series of community education meetings leading up to a public hearing on March 24. A public hearing is required by law for any major service changes. If voters in any city elect to withdraw from DART, services in that city would cease immediately after the election is canvassed.