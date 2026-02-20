Riverside County Transportation Commission selects HDR to lead tier two environmental review program for Coachella Valley Rail Corridor

HDR has been selected by the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) to lead the tier two environmental review program for the Coachella Valley Rail Corridor that would connect the valley to Los Angeles, including the conceptual and preliminary engineering needed to develop project-level environmental clearance.

The company says the partnership moves the region closer to a visionary future that connects communities, fortifies mobility options and strengthens economic opportunity with sustainable and reliable rail service. The new service Is being designed to introduce multiple daily round trips between Los Angeles’ Union Station and Coachella, Calif., supported by nine stations, a layover facility and infrastructure improvements along a 144-mile corridor.

“This project has a great deal of technical complexity, but it’s really about creating lasting value for the communities we serve,” said HDR Project Manager Rob Klovsky. “Our team is committed to delivering a thoughtful, collaborative process that reflects local priorities while meeting high standards for environmental stewardship and engineering excellence.”

The company notes its team brings decades of experience along this corridor, including leadership on the service development plan and tier one environmental impact statement. That continuity, HDR says, positions it to navigate the complexities of this next phase efficiently.

Beginning in early 2026 with a station location study and conceptual engineering, the company will work to further define the project footprint and support an update to the service development plan. HDR says it will lead technical analyses and community engagement to shape the project, noting it will work closely with RCTC, Class I railroads, tribal governments and local communities through the process.

“HDR’s holistic and proactive approach anticipates scope, cost and schedule challenges that can impact transformative projects like this one,” said HDR Global Transit Director Matt Tucker. “We’re excited to partner with RCTC to advance their vision for better mobility and economic opportunities along the Coachella Valley Rail Corridor.”

The project team will complete the detailed environmental technical studies and will prepare the required documents under the National Environmental Policy Act and the California Environmental Quality Act after the service development plan update receives federal approval.