Riverside County Transportation Commission approves environmental studies contract for Coachella Valley Rail project

The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) has approved an $80 million contract to HDR Engineering to begin the next phase of environmental studies for the Coachella Valley Rail (CV Rail) project. The proposed passenger rail service will expand mobility choices in Southern California, connecting communities, fueling economic growth and giving travelers a fast, convenient choice to move across the region. Once completed, CV Rail will establish daily intercity passenger rail service along a proposed 144-mile corridor connecting Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley, with planned stops at Los Angeles Union Station, Riverside and destinations in the Coachella Valley.

“CV Rail is a vital transportation investment that will connect Riverside County—particularly the San Gorgonio Pass and Coachella Valley—with the rest of Southern California through daily passenger rail service,” said RCTC Chair and Cathedral City Mayor Raymond Gregory. “This project delivers benefits that will positively impact our region for generations. At its core, CV Rail is all about offering residents, visitors and commuters better choices and smart alternatives to traveling solely by automobile. While there is still work ahead, today’s decision brings us one important step closer to construction.”

According to the RCTC, the next phase of the project will include the preparation and delivery of an environmental document that meets all state and federal regulatory requirements, design and station planning in collaboration with Caltrans and other partners. The commission certified the Final Tier 1/Program-Level Environmental Impact Statement/Environmental Impact Report in 2022. In 2023, the Federal Rail Administration added CV Rail to the Corridor Identification and Development Program–putting the project in a position to better compete for federal funding to advance to final design and construction.