DMV-area local leaders announce support of unified vision plan for regional transit

Among other items, the plan would increase the WMATA budget by nearly $500 million with a mechanism to keep it growing with inflation.
Related To: 
Feb. 13, 2026
2 min read
ID 407975689 © Rzyotova | Dreamstime.com
A VRE train passes a crossing in front of a waiting scooter rider.

The plan, among other items, reccomends an increase to regional funding of nearly $500 million annually with a mechanism to continue to grow the funds with inflation.

Leaders from Virginia and Maryland municipalities endorsed DMVMoves Task Force recommendations that would increase regional funding to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) annual capital budget by $460 million. The recommendation also includes a mechanism to index the new funding to grow at 3% annually to address inflation and support a revolving bond program.

“We appreciate Virginia and Maryland leaders’ collective show of support to ensure America’s Metro system continues to deliver the world-class service our region deserves,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “Metro’s future is bright, and I am confident with this new dedicated funding indexed to grow, we will continue to deliver the service this region deserves.”  

The DMVMoves initiative brought Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia together to develop a unified vision for regional transit in an attempt to deliver a more efficient, reliable and seamless experience for passengers across all three jurisdictions. A vote this past November by the WMATA and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) boards endorsed future dedicated funding for WMATA and recommendations to better integrate the region’s 14 transit operators, including the Maryland Area Rail Commuter, the Virginia Railway Express and local bus systems. 

“The unanimous endorsements of DMVMoves by our local governments in Maryland and Virginia send a clear signal that [WMATA] and our entire network of transit systems are central to our region's success and quality of life,” said COG Executive Director Clark Mercer. “We are committed to working with our members and partners to secure the new funding investment and implement all the recommendations to ensure a seamless, integrated, world-class transit network.”

All involved jurisdictions are now working through their governing boards and legislative sessions to identify how to advance the DMVMoves recommended capital funding investment through their governing body.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Advancing sustainability and efficiency at the Transportation Technology Center through dual-mode motive power
Best Practices: Lessons from the Future - What U.S. Transit Agencies Can Learn from the U.K.’s Electric Bus Rollouts