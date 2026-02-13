DMV-area local leaders announce support of unified vision plan for regional transit

Leaders from Virginia and Maryland municipalities endorsed DMVMoves Task Force recommendations that would increase regional funding to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) annual capital budget by $460 million. The recommendation also includes a mechanism to index the new funding to grow at 3% annually to address inflation and support a revolving bond program.

“We appreciate Virginia and Maryland leaders’ collective show of support to ensure America’s Metro system continues to deliver the world-class service our region deserves,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “Metro’s future is bright, and I am confident with this new dedicated funding indexed to grow, we will continue to deliver the service this region deserves.”

The DMVMoves initiative brought Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia together to develop a unified vision for regional transit in an attempt to deliver a more efficient, reliable and seamless experience for passengers across all three jurisdictions. A vote this past November by the WMATA and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) boards endorsed future dedicated funding for WMATA and recommendations to better integrate the region’s 14 transit operators, including the Maryland Area Rail Commuter, the Virginia Railway Express and local bus systems.

“The unanimous endorsements of DMVMoves by our local governments in Maryland and Virginia send a clear signal that [WMATA] and our entire network of transit systems are central to our region's success and quality of life,” said COG Executive Director Clark Mercer. “We are committed to working with our members and partners to secure the new funding investment and implement all the recommendations to ensure a seamless, integrated, world-class transit network.”

All involved jurisdictions are now working through their governing boards and legislative sessions to identify how to advance the DMVMoves recommended capital funding investment through their governing body.