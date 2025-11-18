WMATA, Washington COG, NVTC endorse plan that provides $460 million to modernize, support DMV region’s transit

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) boards, along with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC), endorsed recommendations made by the DMVMoves Task Force to advance funding solutions to support long-term modernization and strengthen coordination among the region’s 14 transit operators, including WMATA, MARC commuter rail, Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and local bus systems.

The recommendations outline a unified regional position for a seamless transit network that supports economic growth, efficiency and safe, reliable access across the National Capital Region. Part of the recommendation includes $460 million in new annual capital funding for WAMATA, beginning in fiscal year 2028 (FY28). This investment would enable WAMATA to modernize its bus and rail system. The recommendation includes:

Defining a 25-year framework for investment needs and funding targets.

Supporting WMATA’s investment plan for world-class transit, including:

Ongoing repair, maintenance and modernization of assets, systems and technologies; Deployment of rail modernization—modern signaling, compatible fleet upgrades and selective platform screen doors—to improve frequency, safety and capacity; and A fast and frequent bus network with bus priority, providing all-day, all-week service that is faster, more reliable and better aligned with regional travel needs and coupled with regional investments in bus priority.

Providing an indication of local transit agencies’ funding needs to meet proposed service goals.

Identifying key policy changes and other actions to improve transit service delivery and interjurisdictional coordination to make the regional transit system function more like an integrated and seamless network.

Advancing regional priority corridors for targeted bus priority investment, in partnership with WMATA, jurisdictions and stakeholders.

“This is a pivotal moment for our region,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “A reliable and well-funded Metro system is essential to our region’s economic vitality. These recommendations provide a roadmap to modernize our transportation network, deliver safer and more reliable service and ensure Metro continues to connect people to opportunities for generations to come.”

In addition to the new capital funding for Metro, the task force recommended steps to make transit more efficient across the regional network of commuter rail and local bus. These include implementing bus priority projects along high-priority corridors, integrating fare policies, such as consistent discounts for low-income riders and free fares for children and improving customer information and experiences.

“The DMVMoves plan is a major milestone for our region, but it isn’t an end point,” said COG Executive Director Clark Mercer. “Our region has produced some great plans in the past whose goals were not fully achieved. This time, COG, Metro and our partners have outlined the path forward to ensure these recommendations are implemented and that we hold ourselves accountable to delivering our shared vision for world-class transit.”

In endorsing the investment plan, the DMVMoves Task Force recommended that the funding should be unencumbered and grow by 3% annually to ensure the system’s long-term financial stability. If secured, the funding would ensure:

Ongoing repair, maintenance and modernization of assets, systems and technologies.

Deployment of rail modernization—modern signaling, compatible fleet upgrades and selective platform screen doors—to improve safety, reliability, capacity and efficiency.

The creation of a sustainable bond program to support long-term investments, maintain the system’s state of good repair and strengthen overall financial stability.

Sustainable and growing revenues to meet Virginia's $153 million WMATA operating subsidy need starting in FY2027.

"The work of the Northern Virginia Growing Needs of Public Transit Joint Subcommittee and DMVMoves has the potential to be transformational for public transit in Northern Virginia, ending the boom-and-bust cycle of funding for operating, maintaining and constructing the region's transit system," said NVTC Board Chair David Snyder. "If implemented, these recommendations will provide much needed stability for the cities and counties of Northern Virginia that provide annual financial commitments to Metro, VRE and the local bus systems. Sustainable funding for public transit also means more options for commuters, reducing traffic congestion and benefitting the environment by limiting greenhouse gas emissions. We look forward to working with members of the General Assembly to guide these recommendations into law next year."

“Our region’s prosperity depends on having a safe, resilient, and reliable Metro—the world-class transit system our communities deserve,” said WMATA Board Chair Valerie Santos. “Together, the COG and Metro boards support the vision articulated in the DMVMoves plan and urge our regional and state partners to work together to secure the sustainable, dedicated funding necessary to make that vision a reality for our Washington metropolitan area.”

Following the joint endorsement, regional advocacy will begin to seek the enactment of funding legislation by the DC Council and the Maryland and Virginia state legislatures in their new sessions starting in January.