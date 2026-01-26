Santa Clara VTA launches first transit-oriented development housing project

Santa Clara Valley residents, officials and transit leaders celebrated the opening of a new transit-oriented development adjacent to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Tamien Light Rail and Caltrain stations on Lick Ave in San Jose, Calif.

Leasing the land from Santa Clara VTA, Core Companies built 135 apartments accessible to those earning less than 60% of the Area Median Income. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments sit directly adjacent to Tamien Caltrain and Santa Clara VTA light-rail stations, with transit passes provided for residents of the building.

“[Santa Clara] VTA is proud to see beautiful, affordable housing go up right next to public transit, which is the lifeline for so many in our community,” said Santa Clara VTA General Manager and CEO Carolyn Gonot. “We are excited to have many more such projects in the pipeline to open next to our transit stations in the near future,” she said.

Half of the units in the development are set aside for rapid rehousing to help ensure those in need have safe housing and avoid homelessness. The building incudes fixtures like an on-site daycare center, a fenced-in rooftop playground, food pantry, fitness room and community gathering spaces. Its placement near transit makes downtown San Jose, local employers, parks and everyday necessities accessible via walking, biking or public transportation. The project also includes improvements to the nearby transit plaza, reinforcing Tamien Station as a transportation hub.

The 1.6-acre site was previously a Santa Clara VTA-owned parking lot. The land is now leased to Urban Co Tamien LLC, a partnership between Core and Republic Urban Properties, generating revenue for transit services while supporting Santa Clara VTA’s commitment to affordable housing. This is the first phase of a future mixed-income neighborhood development that’s being designed to create a total of 555 units on this site.

“Welcoming residents to Tamien Station Apartments marks a monumental milestone for the future of transit-oriented development in Santa Clara County,” said Core Companies Senior Vice President of Development Vince Cantore. “This community serves as a blueprint for affordable housing projects, ensuring that residents at all-income levels can enjoy amenities that enhance their quality of life. It’s an honor to partner with [Santa Clara] VTA on this development and a testament to Core’s long-standing mission to build high-quality homes across the Bay Area.”

Project funds came from a mix of sources, including the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee (CDLAC), Santa Clara County’s voter-approved Measure A, the city of San Jose and the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program.



“[Santa Clara] VTA has bold plans to enable over 2,500 new homes near transit—and that critical work starts right here at Tamien Station,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. “We need to leverage our public land for maximum public good. I look forward to seeing our transit agency break ground on more projects like this so that people can live, work and play near transit services that reduce congestion and improve our environment for everyone.”

According to the agency, the project was created to develop mixed-use, mixed-income neighborhoods connected by transit. The projects are being created to support walkability, cycling and long-term sustainability. Other eventual projects include a property next to the Berryessa Transit Center, which houses the Bay Area Rapid Transit station, Blossom Hill Station, Capitol Station, Branham Station, Winchester Station and the prior Evelyn Station Park and Ride lot.