People on the move: Cincinnati Metro, San Diego MTS, Marin Transit 

Cincinnati Metro, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and Marin County Transit District (Marin Transit) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Cincinnati Metro appoints next director of procurement

Cincinnati Metro has appointed Jason Roe as the next director of procurement. The agency says Roe brings more than 25 years of experience in the transit industry to his new role, where he will oversee, monitor and ensure compliance with the agency’s procurement activities associated with the $220 million annual capital and operating budget.

Roe is currently transitioning from his role as director of infrastructure and development programming, where he oversaw three key areas, including the Metro Transit Infrastructure Fund program, the agency’s rail right-of-way ownership and disposition activities, and all contractual and procurement-related program activities supporting strategic planning, development and innovation. He previously held several leadership roles at the agency, including senior manager of procurement, inventory manager, quality assurance and quality control manager and fleet maintenance supervisor.

“Jason’s prior procurement roles and his consistent success in leading teams throughout his career at [Cincinnati] Metro made him the ideal candidate to fill this vital role within the organization,” said Cincinnati Metro CFO Tim Walker. “He brings a deep understanding of our operations, a strong commitment to accountability and a proven ability to navigate complex projects with integrity and efficiency.”

Roe currently holds ASCM Supply Chain Certification, National Transit Institute Procurement certificates and National Association of State Procurement Officials certificates. He is also a member of the Transit Alliance of Public Purchasing, Central Ohio Organization of Public Purchasers and ASCM local Cincinnati chapter.

San Diego MTS promotes Daniel Brislin to director of transit security and passenger safety

In his new role, Brislin will oversee San Diego MTS’s 81 code compliance inspectors and 232 contracted transit security officers to ensure the safety of passengers and employees on the transit system. Brislin takes over for Tim Curran, who retired in December 2025.

“Safety is fundamental to a reliable and welcoming transit system for all. Dan has been implementing successful security measures since he arrived at [San Diego] MTS,” said San Diego MTS CEO Sharon Cooney. “His leadership, commitment and strong partnerships with law enforcement have helped deliver the results we are looking for.”

Brislin joined the agency in 2023 and has more than 28 combined years of public safety experience. During his previous role as the deputy director of transit security and passenger safety, Brislin helped implement a comprehensive security initiative that reduced crime by 24% across the transit network in the first eight months of 2025.

“I am honored to lead a dedicated group of inspectors and security officers to reduce crime, ensure fare compliance and keep the system safe,” Brislin said. “Our team is committed to assisting [San Diego] MTS passengers and surrounding communities. We have great partnerships in place with local law enforcement, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration. We have also widely expanded our outreach efforts to provide a diverse range of resources for individuals in need.”

During his tenure, Brislin helped implement a number of strategies to reduce crime on the system, including:

Increasing security officer train teams on Trolley lines from five to six teams per shift to eight to 10 teams per shift.

Doubling the number of officers patrolling buses.

Doubling the number of passenger safety teams.

Increasing the number of officers conducting homeless outreach.

Creating security outposts at busy transit centers to increase visibility.

In addition to staffing plans, Brislin also led efforts to consolidate the 24/7 security hotline to one number for text and calls, which improved response times and offers better communication with passengers. He has also implemented ongoing training for staff in deescalation, use of force, implicit bias and anti-discrimination.

The agency says Brislin brings a data-driven approach to crime reduction strategies, which are informed by a full-time crime and data analyst who examines crime trends on the transit system. Brislin also created a new investigator position within the department to investigate lewd acts, vandalism and other crimes that fall within the scope of the agency’s authority.

Brislin is an honorably retired San Diego County Sheriff’s commander, with experience in every bureau of the agency, including patrol, training, internal affairs, child abuse, sex crimes, juvenile crimes, narcotics and gangs. He is also the former dean of public safety for San Diego Miramar College, where he oversaw the Emergency Medical Technician program, Fire Technology/Academy Program and Administration of Justice Program, which included the San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Academy. Brislin holds two bachelors of art degrees in psychology and sociology and a master's degree in public administration.

Marin Transit names next General Manager

Marin Transit named Robert Betts as its new general manager, effective Jan. 12.

Betts has more than 20 years of experience in the transportation field. He currently serves as the agency’s director of operations and service development and has been an integral member of the agency since 2011. He led the agency through several transit service improvements and managed service changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marin Transit was the first transit operator in the Bay Area to have ridership return to pre-pandemic levels and continues to grow its ridership.

“We are confident that Robert’s leadership experience and deep understanding of public transit in our County will enable Marin Transit to continue to serve our communities well,” said Marin Transit Board President Mary Sackett.

Betts notes he is excited to begin a new chapter with the agency.

“I am honored by the board’s confidence in me to become Marin Transit’s new general manager and excited to work with the board, staff and community partners,” Betts said. “Public transit plays a vital role in connecting people to opportunity, and I look forward to building on Marin Transit’s strong foundation to support a more sustainable and equitable future for Marin County.”