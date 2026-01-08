TransLink begins implementation of new customer experience action plan

TransLink is advancing a bevy of feature improvements through its new customer experience action plan, including better real-time transit information, more reliable elevators and escalators, easier ways to report cleanliness issues and continued design work for the bus rapid transit (BRT) system.

The five-year plan outlines 34 actions that the agency says were directed by customer feedback and focuses on making every transit trip easier and more comfortable for passengers. The actions are designed around five priorities that customers identified: operational reliability, communication, frequency and convenience, safety and security, and comfort and cleanliness.

“Customers have been clear about what matters most to them, and this plan is our commitment to act on that feedback,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “From real-time information to accessibility, safety and comfort, we’re focused on delivering practical improvements people can see, feel and rely on every day.”

Some initiatives identified to improve the customer experience include:

Bus rapid transit (BRT)

Next phase of design for three BRT corridors, including Metrotown-North Shore, Langley-Haney Place and King George Boulevard. BRT will provide fast, frequent and reliable service by operating with dedicated bus lanes, transit signal priority at intersections and weather-protected stations.

SeaBus Terminal upgrades

Modernizing SeaBus terminals for better customer flow, comfort and convenience. This includes replacing aging operational equipment such as the loading bay doors, emergency exit ramps and ventilation systems in the south terminal skywalk.

Major bikeway network

Expanding the region’s cycling network, connecting to transit hubs and regional destinations to create a safer, more connected system for active transportation.

Elevator and escalator upgrades

Multiple projects underway to replace aging elevators on the Expo Line and escalators on the Millenium Line, improving accessibility, reducing maintenance downtime and providing more modern, spacious facilities.

Real-time information improvements

Enhancing real-time transit information, including the speed and accuracy of service alerts so that customers can better plan their journey.

Cleaning and maintenance text line expansion

Expanding TransLink’s cleaning and maintenance text line to include more SkyTrain stations and introducing this service at select bus loops and exchanges so riders can have a more comfortable trip.

Safe spaces program

Improving customer safety at transit hubs by working with frontline staff to identify problem areas and making practical improvements that make stations brighter and more welcoming.



TransLink notes that the plan was developed through extensive research, including input from more than 1,000 customers, transit staff, key business stakeholders and a review of best practices from across the industry.

The agency’s previous customer experience action plan delivered or is actively working on 33 of the 37 initiatives, including a range of upgrades and improvements for customers. Upgrades include:

The opening of the first public washroom at Metrotown Station.

Creation of the transit volunteer program, which has grown to 130 active community volunteers since launching in 2022.

Launch of the R6 Rapid Bus in Surrey, B.C., which recorded more than 5.2 million boardings in 2024, and is now the sixth busiest bus route in the region.

Contactless Interac debit payment across buses and fare gates, making TransLink one of the first agencies in Canada to fully integrate this payment technology systemwide.

TransLink says this announcement reaffirms its commitment to ongoing improvement, also reflected in the upcoming extension of HandyDART service hours until 2:00 a.m., which is designed to improve service availability for customers starting Jan. 11.