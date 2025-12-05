People on the move: TriMet, Milwaukee County, Craven County, Siemens Mobility

TriMet, Milwaukee County, Wis., Craven County, N.C., and Siemens Mobility have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

TriMet selects next executive director of planning

TriMet has selected Alan Lehto to serve as its next executive director of planning. Lehto joined the agency in 1999. TriMet says his promotion comes at a critical time in its history, as in his new role, he will oversee the agency’s complex process of bringing service in line with funding.

Lehto will lead the planning to make the transit system more efficient, as well as to identify future service cuts. TriMet has committed to resolve a $300 million annual budget gap by July 1, 2028, through reductions in internal and service spending and increases in revenue.

Lehto brings nearly three decades of experience to the role, including planning TriMet’s business strategy, service, capital projects, bus stops placement and state of good repair projects. Before TriMet, Lehto spent almost five years as a consultant.

“Alan knows our transit system better than almost anyone. After all, he’s been studying our growth and development for 30 years,” said TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr. “His leadership comes at a critical time for TriMet, as we balance tough financial decisions with our obligation to provide public transit service that keeps people connected with what’s important in their lives.”

Lehto will oversee TriMet’s planning work for service, long-range assets and sustainability efforts. He will report to TriMet Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Claire Khouri.

“I want to help TriMet be the best it can be at providing service to people who need it and providing service that helps support current life and future growth,” Lehto said. “People need to get to work, medical appointments and grocery stores. We need to do it efficiently, effectively, safely and in a way that makes people want to ride.”

Lehto holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, a Master of Science from the University of Wisconsin Madison and a master’s in urban and regional planning from Portland State University.

Milwaukee County names next director of transportation

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley named Joe Lamers as director of the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Lamers brings nearly 20 years of experience in local government administration to this role, including nearly eight years as the director of the Milwaukee County Office of Strategy, Budget and Performance (SBP).

“Since I took office, Joe Lamers has served my administration with integrity and expertise,” Crowley said. “His leadership in creating county budgets and initiatives has closed structural deficits and enhanced essential services for the community, including in public transit and transportation infrastructure. As we look to the future of transportation services in Milwaukee County, I believe fiscal sustainability and responsibility must be at the forefront while we build stronger partnerships, pursue new revenues and develop creative solutions to maintain and improve transportation and transit services across our community.

“Joe Lamers is a highly qualified, experienced leader who will work with MCDOT staff and partners to lead the department forward, address the challenges before us and ensure people in Milwaukee County can continue utilizing critical transportation services in the years to come. I look forward to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors considering his appointment in the weeks ahead,” Crowley concluded.

In his role as SBP director, Lamers oversaw countywide strategic planning efforts, managed the development of Milwaukee County’s $1.4 billion annual budget and led Milwaukee County’s Project Management Office that focuses on operational improvements, grant development, public policy, internal communications and priority projects for the county. During his tenure with SPB, Lamers worked on several important initiatives that positively impacted the fiscal health and sustainability of Milwaukee County.

Lamers led the fiscal analysis and helped coordinate negotiations pertaining to State of Wisconsin Act 12, which delivered nearly $100 million in additional annual revenue for Milwaukee County and addressed long-term pension funding challenges. The efforts also resulted in a nearly 200% tax levy increase in the 2024 Milwaukee County Transit System budget. In addition, Lamers supported legislative affairs efforts for the 2025-2027 State of Wisconsin biennial budget that provided an additional $3 million in General Transportation Aids for MCDOT to further improve county-operated highways, roads and bridges.

He supported the implementation of a newly created centralized grant development unit, which has supported departments in their efforts to secure over $130 million in competitive grant funding since its inception in 2021. The centralized grant development unit housed within SBP has supported MCDOT in successfully securing external grants for countywide transportation safety projects, pedestrian and bicycle trail improvements, bus replacements and other transportation services.

Lamers also helped implement and manage Milwaukee County’s Continuous Improvement Office to document processes and complete initiatives that improve the efficiency and performance of countywide operations, including collaborating with MCDOT’s Fleet Management division on procedure changes that streamlined vehicle replacements and reduced costs in a service area heavily impacted by inflation.

“I am thankful to County Executive Crowley for providing me with the opportunity to serve in this role,” Lamers said. “Whether it be on county roads and highways, bus and paratransit services or the airport, MCDOT provides critically important transportation services that are needed to bring residents and visitors to their jobs, education, entertainment and other community connections. I look forward to working with staff throughout the department and advancing the important mission to provide safe and reliable transportation options. I also look forward to working with all partners necessary to develop viable and fiscally sustainable funding options to provide transportation and transit services into the future.”

Craven County selects next transportation director

In North Carolina, Deanna Trebil has been selected as Craven County’s next transportation director. Since July 2023, Trebil has served as the administrator of the New Bern Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). Trebil will succeed Kelly Walker-Cuthrell, who retired in November after 31 years of dedicated service.

Trebil has spent her career focusing on managing capital improvement programs, overseeing multimillion-dollar infrastructure projects and navigating complex state and federal procurement and grant regulations. At the heart of her work is public service.

“I am ready to join Team Craven and look forward to helping shape a stronger, more connected community,” Trebil said.

She has over two decades of experience in local government. Prior to the New Bern Area MPO, she worked for the city of Jacksonville, N.C., as capital projects administrator and MPO administrator. Trebil holds a master’s degree in management and leadership from Webster University, a master’s degree in human resources management from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Campbell University.

“With her experience and knowledge, we are confident in Deanna’s ability to lead transportation efforts in Craven County,” said Craven County Manager Jack B. Veit, III. “We have worked with her for years through the MPO and are happy to have her on Team Craven.”

In her role, Trebil will supervise the Craven Area Regional Transit System (CARTS) and all transportation-related planning and advocacy for Craven County. CARTS operates over 30 vehicles serving Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties. Services are available within those three counties to anyone needing transportation, especially elderly, low-income, and disabled residents, as well as providing a fixed-route system within the city of New Bern.

Siemens Mobility North America appoints next president and CEO

Tobias Bauer has been appointed the president and CEO of Siemens Mobility North America. With more than 20 years of experience in Siemens, Bauer will lead a team of 4,500-plus employees to deliver seamless, reliable and innovative transportation solutions to customers across the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re delighted to name Tobias Bauer as CEO of Siemens Mobility North America,” said Siemens Mobility Global CEO Michael Peter. “His proven track record of innovation, customer-focused growth and experience across our business makes him uniquely suited to lead our operations in North America. Under his visionary leadership, we will strengthen our market position and transform mobility for operators and passengers across the United States and Canada.”

Joining Siemens in 2004, Bauer has held key leadership roles across Europe, India and North America over the past two decades, including assignments in New York, Massachusetts and California. He has served as acting CEO of Siemens Mobility North America since July 2025 and was appointed president of the North American Rolling Stock division in January 2025. Before that, Bauer was the senior vice president of rail infrastructure for Siemens Mobility North America, a role he held since 2021.

Bauer has played a key role in major Siemens Mobility North America projects over the course of his career, from implementing Communications-Based Train Control to delivering the first Siemens Dual-Mode Charger Locomotives for Metro-North Railroad earlier this year.

“It is an honor and true privilege to lead Siemens Mobility North America during this transformative time for the rail industry,” Bauer said. “Siemens Mobility is ready to lead the way, with our talented team that keeps communities connected and innovation moving forward. Together, we’ll set new standards for mobility across North America.”

In addition to his CEO responsibilities, Bauer will continue as president of rolling stock for Siemens Mobility North America.