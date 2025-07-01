Siemens Mobility introduces first battery-electric powered passenger locomotive in North America

Siemens Mobility is introducing the Charger B+AC, North America’s first battery-electric powered passenger locomotive.

“Expanding our portfolio with the Charger B+AC emphasizes our dedication to providing the best propulsion solutions for every customer need,” said Siemens Mobility CEO of Rolling Stock Andre Rodenbeck. “With a growing range of battery, hydrogen and hybrid propulsion technologies, we’re empowering operators to make efficient, sustainable and future-oriented investments – supported by reliable platforms and decades of rail expertise.”

Siemens Mobility says that once in service, the locomotives will draw electrical power primarily from overhead catenary wires and seamlessly transition into battery mode in and around stations where catenary power isn’t available. The company says this application is ideal for operators who either already have, or plan to have partial electrification across their network.

According to Siemens Mobility, Charger B+AC locomotives are designed to power trains at speeds up to 125 mph under catenary and on battery power for up to 100 miles, depending on train configuration and route characteristics. Fully compliant with Buy America requirements, the locomotives are manufactured in the U.S. for the North American market and offer flexible charging options, including catenary, plug-in and dynamic braking.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Metro-North Railroad in New York have selected Siemens Mobility to design and manufacture 13 battery-electric passenger locomotives for its latest railcar fleet expansion.