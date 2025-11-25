Gov. Shapiro directs PennDOT to allocate $219.9 million to SEPTA for Silverliner IV Regional Rail train repairs

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has directed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to allocate $219.9 million in additional capital funding to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). The funding will support urgent safety upgrades and infrastructure improvements to SEPTA’s Silverline IV Regional Rail trains and the trolley network’s overhead catenary systems following recent orders from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

“Nearly 800,000 Pennsylvanians rely on SEPTA every single day to get to school, to work, to medical appointments and wherever else they need to go safely and reliably,” Gov. Shapiro said. “Mass transit is absolutely critical to our commonwealth’s economy, our communities and the everyday lives of Pennsylvanians. My administration is stepping up once again to provide SEPTA with the funding it needs to complete critical repairs, meet federal safety requirements and restore full service, but we need a long-term solution. I will keep fighting for additional recurring funding for mass transit in Harrisburg so that we can invest in mass transit systems, including SEPTA, all across the commonwealth.”

Federal safety oversight and PennDOT response

On Oct. 1, the FRA issued an emergency order that required SEPTA to take action within seven days to reduce the risk of additional fires after the National Transportation Safety Board urged SEPTA to eliminate the fire risks that came with the Silverliner IV Regional Rail trains due to multiple fires on the trains earlier this year.

SEPTA completed all required inspections ahead of the deadline, returning 98 railcars to service. At the current pace, Gov. Shapiro noted that approximately 180 railcars are expected to be operational by mid-to-late December, or enough to restore full weekday regional rail service.

While the FRA oversees regional rail safety, PennDOT’s State Safety Oversight Agency (SSOA) enforces safety standards for SEPTA’s metro and trolley systems. PennDOT inspectors worked closely with SEPTA to address trolley catenary issues this fall and are now actively monitoring and approving repairs, which the additional capital funding will allow SEPTA to accelerate.

“PennDOT is using every tool available to support transit systems across the commonwealth,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These resources will help SEPTA complete essential repairs, modernize aging infrastructure and keep riders safe, but this is a temporary fix. We need sustained, predictable mass transit funding.”

Investing in SEPTA’s critical safety and infrastructure needs

According to Gov. Shapiro, the $219.9 million in additional PennDOT capital funding will allow SEPTA to accelerate critical safety upgrades, comply with FRA and FTA orders and maintain reliable service for riders throughout the region. Key investments include:

Upgrades to the regional rail fleet — $95 million

Enhancements to Silverliner IV safety and electrical systems.

Upgrades to Silverliner V propulsion, electrical systems and reliability.

Railcar leasing and procurement — $17 million

Lease 10 railcars from the Maryland Area Regional Commuter Rail system.

Pursue of 20 railcars from Montréal’s Exo system.

Metro fleet upgrades — $8 million

Overhauls of metro fleet traction motors.

Door operator upgrades to ensure safe, reliable service.

Utility fleet and power infrastructure upgrades — $48.4 million

Replacement of aging overhead catenary wires across SEPTA’s trolley and rail networks.

Purchase of new equipment to allow for more efficient inspections and maintenance of trolley infrastructure.

Other safety-critical infrastructure investments — $51.5 million

Upgrade of 13 escalators at SEPTA stations.

Purchase advanced inspection technology.

Implement safety improvements at SEPTA’s control center to ensure continuity of operations.

“Thank you to Gov. Shapiro for his strong support of SEPTA, our riders and the communities we serve,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “These funds are going to make a significant difference in our efforts to overcome this current crisis and to prevent problems moving forward. With these new capital dollars, we can advance initiatives that will improve service across the system. This money will be directed to projects that can begin quickly and will enhance safety and reliability for our riders. Thanks to the dedication of our employees, who have been working around the clock, we’re already returning up to five railcars to service each day. We expect to be close to full strength by mid-December, and these new funds will help keep us on the right trajectory as we bolster our preventative maintenance and vehicle overhaul efforts.”