SEPTA completes point-by-point inspections of Silverliner IV Regional Rail trains

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has completed the point-by-point inspections of its Silverliner IV Regional Rail trains.

On Oct. 1, the Federal Railroad Administration issued an emergency order that required SEPTA to take action within seven days to reduce the risk of additional fires after the National Transportation Safety Board urged SEPTA to eliminate the fire risks that came with the Silverliner IV Regional Rail trains due to multiple fires on the trains earlier this year.

In that emergency order, the FRA outlined 14 safety-related requirements that must be completed by the end of October, and SEPTA says it met almost all of the required actions. The FRA granted SEPTA an extension until Dec. 5 to finish enhanced inspections of the 223 railcars and install new high-heat detectors, and SEPTA says it will meet that deadline. The thermal protection circuits are a safety mechanism designed to interrupt the flow of electricity to an overheating device, providing an added layer of protection.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication by our workforce to achieve this major milestone,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “I am confident that, through continued collaboration with the FRA, we can maintain safe Silverliner IV service for our customers.”

Now that the inspections are completed, SEPTA says Regional Rail reliability should gradually improve through the end of the year as more railcars are repaired and returned to service. SEPTA has also signed an agreement with the Maryland Area Regional Commuter Rail system to lease 10 rail coach cars, which will help provide some relief to customers in the coming weeks.

“We understand that the recent service disruptions on Regional Rail have wreaked havoc on the daily lives of our riders,” Sauer said. “We appreciate their patience as we work to mitigate the canceled trips, long delays and crowded railcars.”