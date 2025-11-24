Transit agencies and cities advance TOD projects with approvals, RFQs and groundbreakings

Cities and transit agencies across the country are furthering efforts for transit-oriented developments, taking steps ranging from putting out requests for qualifications (RFQ), advancing proposals and breaking ground on upcoming projects.

GRTC and city of Richmond commence developer search for new downtown transfer hub

The city of Richmond, Va., and the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) have advanced the process toward building a new downtown transfer hub for its transit services, offering a centralized space that the transit company says will make riding easier and safer for passengers.

“By integrating a modern transfer hub with mixed use development, we are creating a destination that supports riders, encourages investment and strengthens the economic heart of the region,” said GRTC CDO Adrienne Torres.

The city’s economic development authority and GRTC released an RFQ, putting out an invitation for developers to compete to design and deliver the project. A virtual information session will be held Dec. 1, and interested teams have until Jan. 30, 2026, to submit qualifications.

A new transit anchor for downtown

The future hub will be built at the site of the former public safety building. The location brings together GRTC’s busiest routes and will connect directly with the planned North South Pulse Bus Rapid Transit line.

The project includes two major parts:

A new 10 bay transfer hub with upgraded rider amenities, better operations and safer off-street transfers.

A mixed-use overbuild above the hub that could bring new housing, retail and other community focused spaces to the city center.

A project led by GRTC and OETM

The downtown transfer hub effort has been jointly led by GRTC and the city’s Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility (OETM) as part of a shared vision to expand equitable access and to modernize operations.

“The GRTC Downtown Transfer Hub is a key initiative supported by Richmond Connects for the development of a dedicated off-street transfer location for bus riders,” said Deputy Director of Public Works (OETM) Dironna Moore Clarke.

City and GRTC leaders say the redevelopment project is not only about improving transit and access but also about strengthening the economy and supporting growth downtown for a more people-centered Richmond.

“This is monumental for GRTC,” said GRTC CEO Sheryl Adams. “The Downtown Transfer Hub will improve reliability, efficiency and safety across our system while offering riders a comfortable, high-quality experience. We are proud to lead this effort and to partner with development teams who share our commitment to thoughtful, transit supportive design.”

The city and GRTC plan to issue a request for proposals in winter 2026 and select a development partner by the end of that year.

Why this matters

The future Downtown Transfer Hub will:

Improve rider comfort, safety and convenience

Make transfers faster and easier

Support the expansion of the Pulse BRT network

Bring new activity to the City Center Innovation District

Create opportunities for new housing, retail and jobs

Developers and interested partners can review the RFQ and join the virtual pre-response conference on Dec. 1.

Oceanside City Council advances transit center redevelopment project

The Oceanside, Calif., city council voted to further plans for the redevelopment of the Oceanside Transit Center, taking a step in North County Transit – San Diego Railroad’s (NCTD) transit-oriented development plans.

“The Oceanside City Council’s decision today advances our efforts to improve the customer and employee experience at the Oceanside Transit Center while bringing much-needed housing and economic development to the area,” said NCTD CEO Shawn Donaghy. “NCTD is committed to better serving our communities through the redevelopment of our stations, providing a more welcoming introduction to our transit services.”

The construction for the redevelopment project is being managed by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, who will oversee building and eventual property management of the site after the construction completes. The project hosts nearly $100 million in private investment into public transit, including in elements like design, with a dedicated customer service center, a park-like station plaza, enhanced public waiting areas, a new public parking structure and the relocation of the bus island to provide direct connection from bus to rail—a move that would reduce passenger walk times roughly 50% when compared to the existing configuration.

The site will also include 170 hotel rooms, nearly 30,000 square feet of ground floor retail space and 547 residential units—15% of which will be dedicated as affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households.

Further, the NCTD headquarters will be relocated from its current Mission Avenue location to the new Oceanside Transit Center upon its completion, creating another site for 206 mixed-income units (including 31 for low- and moderate-income households). The Mission site will also be redeveloped by Toll Brothers Apartment Living.

“The vision for a reimagined Oceanside Transit Center is the result of more than three years of public outreach, collaboration and compromise between a diverse coalition of local residents, nonprofits, transit and housing advocates, and of course the city of Oceanside and NCTD,” said Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s Michael McCann. “Downtown Oceanside has become such a unique destination that deserves a world-class transit center. We’re proud to be part of the team that will deliver a project that benefits not only Oceanside, but the region as well.”

The Oceanside Transit Center is already the hub for transit services in North County, connecting communities to San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange County and North County inland cities. It is the only station served by SPRINTER hybrid rail, COASTER commuter rail, Amtrak intercity rail, Metrolink commuter rail, BREEZE fixed-route bus and LIFT paratransit services.

The Oceanside Transit Center Redevelopment Project is the first of 11 planned redevelopment projects that NCTD is planning for its rail stations. Collectively, these developments are expected to generate approximately 2,341 housing units—884 of which will be designated affordable—along with 275 hotel rooms in coastal areas and an increase of 55,800 square feet of retail space.

The Oceanside Transit Center Redevelopment Project will proceed to the California Coastal Commission for final review in 2026.

WMATA, Rushmark Properties, EYA break ground on West Falls Church TOD

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (WMATA), along with development partners Rushmark Properties and EYA, LLC, in conjunction with Virginia elected officials, broke ground on a mixed-use community centered around transit access where residents can live and work near the West Falls Church Metrorail Station.

The Falls Church Gateway Partners will redevelop 24 acres of WMATA-owned parking lots into a neighborhood aimed at enhancing transit accessibility and adding to the affordable housing supply.

The project is planned to be developed in three phases and includes up to one million square feet of new residential, office and retail space. The residential units will include up to 810 apartments and 82 townhomes with affordable housing requirements.

The project plans also include a new street grid with improved pedestrian, bike and bus access for safer transit use. New public spaces, such as civic plazas, micro parks and a dog play area will also be created to build out area amenities.

The first phase is set to open with townhomes starting in 2027 and apartments in 2028.

"Groundbreakings are about new beginnings, and West Falls Church is set for an exciting new chapter,” said WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke. “With the Silver Line’s arrival, these lots became underused, creating an opportunity to build a community steps from the station. When we build more housing near transit, the entire region benefits, from growing ridership to reducing traffic congestion to creating better quality of life opportunities and more access to jobs and entertainment.”

This comes after two other recent revitalization projects totaling nearly 42 acres around the Metrorail station: West Falls and the Virginia Tech Northern Virginia Center, which includes the new HITT headquarters.

"Today is not just about breaking ground, it’s about laying the foundation for the next generation,” said Rushmark Properties Vice President Neal Kumar. “We are proud to improve this land and build homes and offices where families will grow, businesses will thrive and communities will connect for decades to come.”

“This moment has been more than a decade in the making, beginning with an Urban Land Institute’s Technical Assistance Panel that reimagined how this area could grow,” said EYA Executive Vice President Evan Goldman. “With the redevelopment of the Metro parcel now underway, we’re completing a walkable, mixed-use neighborhood that reflects true public-private partnership — delivering housing, infrastructure, and public spaces that strengthen our region for generations to come”

This development will replace 600 excess parking spaces. More than 1,400 parking spaces will remain at the site. WMATA says it will also reconfigure the bus bays and Kiss and Ride spaces as part of the project’s new street grid.