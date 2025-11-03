MDOT launches new rewards program to encourage transit use

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has launched The Ride Together Rewards: Baltimore Transit Incentives Program. The rewards program encourages commuters and new transit users and employers take advantage of services offered by the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), including local bus, metro subway, light rail, commuter bus and MARC train.

MDOT notes the program is part of its broader effort to ease traffic congestion and strengthen travel options across the region, particularly as the state works to expeditiously advance construction to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

“During a time when costs are top of mind, the expanded Ride Together program reduces expenses for commuters and employers in the Baltimore region while encouraging first-time transit users to try MTA’s extensive network of buses and trains,’’ said MTA Acting Secretary Samantha J. Biddle. “Encouraging drivers to switch to transit helps commuters find convenient, affordable and sustainable transportation while easing congestion across the region.”

MDOT notes that under the new program, commuters who are new transit users can receive free transit passes during promotional periods. Employers can also receive up to $3,000 over a three-month period ($1,000 per month) to purchase transit passes for employees through MTA’s FareShare employer transit benefits program.

“Maryland’s transit system is the easiest, most affordable and safest way to travel throughout the region," said MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. "The complimentary transit passes available as part of the transit incentive program is a great way for more people to experience all the benefits transit has to offer.”

MDOT introduced vanpool and carpool rewards programs earlier this year that are designed to improve daily trips, efficiently move Marylanders to jobs, and help reduce commute costs. MDOT notes residents can also take advantage of CommuterCash, a mobile app that helps travelers find optimal carpool, vanpool, transit, biking and multimodal travel options. Commuters can log their trips in CommuterCash and earn points that can be redeemed for cash, gift cards or transportation credits.

“Maryland is focused on delivering a reliable multimodal transportation network, providing access and connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and those using Maryland's various transit options,” said Maryland State Highway Administrator Will Pines. “By encouraging people to utilize our highway, sidewalk and trail connections to access transit, we’re working together to ease congestion, preserve our infrastructure, benefit the environment and maximize economic opportunity.”