CapMetro approves new transit plan that aims to expand and update service in the region

The Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) Board of Directors approved a blueprint in a move the agency says that will lead its system growth, adaptation and service in Central Texas over the next 10 years and beyond, known as Transit Plan 2035.

Over an 18-month development period that included system analysis and input from the community, the plan delivers a data-informed roadmap to facilitate better transit access and reliability in the growing region. It examines resources to be able to deliver improvements to current travel patterns while still preparing for the future ahead.

More than 10,000 residents shared feedback through surveys, open houses, pop-up events and digital engagement methods. The agency says comments from passengers, operators and area partners further shaped service choices, ensuring the plan reflects the priorities of the region while still considering lived experience.

“Transit Plan 2035 is truly a community-built plan as nearly 40% of it changed based on the thoughtful feedback from Central Texans during the second round of engagement alone,” said CapMetro President & CEO Dottie Watkins. “Our regional community is the reason we exist and through Transit Plan 2035, we are committed to using the resources we have to expand a service that’s more connected, consistent and efficient for everyone.”

This plan accounts for the integration of Austin Light Rail while also including concepts for further expansion in the region. The plan will be carried out via service changes, which happen three times a year, over the next five to 10 years.

Key highlights of Transit Plan 2035’s phased implementation

Zero to five years: Targeted bus routes improvements, deliver full implementation on Rapid 800 and 837 to fulfill the Project Connect investment and rail enhancements, including the new North Burnet/Uptown Station and extended hours of operation.

Five-plus years: Integration with Austin Light Rail, additional bus route improvements, two new pickup zones and modifications to five existing zones and expanded regional connectivity.

10-plus years: Further integration of Project Connect investments and strategic partnerships to support a connected regional express network.

“The approval of Transit Plan 2035 is a major step forward for CapMetro and a significant milestone for our community,” said CapMetro Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Planning and Development Officer Sharmila Mukherjee. “It’s more than just a plan; it’s a roadmap for making public transportation a bigger part of everyday life for our community.”

The agency notes that riders will feel impacts quickly as they implement the near-term items, beginning in 2026. Further, the agency makes updates to its Transit Plan every five years, meaning longer term goals will be reviewed and refined at the decade’s end.