U.S. Senate confirms David Fink as next FRA administrator 

On Oct. 7, the U.S. Senate confirmed David Fink as the 16th administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration.

Fink, the former CEO of Pan Am Railway, has more than 45 years of experience in the transportation industry and leadership, and is the fifth generation of his family to work in the railroad industry. After graduating with a master's degree in logistics, he went to work for General Motors in the 1980s.

“I deeply appreciate President [Donald] Trump for nominating me and [U.S. Department of Transportation] Secretary [Sean] Duffy for supporting me through this long process,” Fink said. “Under this administration, FRA will return to its primary focus on safety, leveraging innovation and maximizing our resources for a strong America now and in the future.”

Industry reactions

In a statement, American Public Transportation Association (APTA) President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas said, “[Fink's] decades of rail leadership and deep industry expertise will be invaluable as the nation strengthens its passenger rail network. Passenger rail is essential to America’s mobility future—connecting communities, reducing congestion and supporting economic growth. Administrator Fink’s proven record advancing innovation and operational excellence uniquely positions him to guide the FRA during this transformative era for passenger rail.

“Thanks to historic investments, communities across the country are ready to modernize passenger rail infrastructure, improve safety and expand service. APTA looks forward to working closely with Administrator Fink and the FRA to advance policies that will grow intercity passenger rail, enhance commuter rail and integrate them more seamlessly with other modes of transportation.

“As the next Surface Transportation Authorization Act takes shape, APTA and its 1,700 member organizations stand ready to collaborate with Administrator Fink and the FRA to secure the strong federal support needed to expand and modernize passenger rail. Together, we can deliver the safe, efficient, and innovative rail systems that Americans deserve.”

Amtrak President Rodger Harris echoed Skoutelas’ statement, saying in a statement of his own, “We commend the Senate and administration for confirming David Fink as administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration. His deep experience in freight and passenger rail operations positions him well to lead the FRA in its critical oversight role.

"During his tenure at Pan Am Railways, he worked with Amtrak to advance safety, improve service reliability and strengthen coordination between passenger and freight interests. We look forward to continuing that partnership as we focus on running a safe and efficient national passenger railroad.

"Working together with Administrator Fink, Secretary Duffy, President Trump and Congress, Amtrak remains committed to delivering safe and dependable service to the American public and to maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence.”