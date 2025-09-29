PRT avoids service cuts, fare increases for next two years with adoption of FY26 operating and capital budgets

The Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) Board adopted the agency’s amended fiscal year (FY) 2026 operating and capital budgets that will allow PRT to avoid major service cuts and fare increases for the next two years. The operating budget totals $572 million, and the capital budget totals $50 million.

The approved budgets allow PRT to close a projected $100 million deficit for FY 26 and avoid a previously proposed 35% service reduction and 9% fare increase scheduled to begin in February 2026.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Department approved the ability for PRT to use up to $106.7 million in state capital funds to cover operating expenses. According to PRT, the reduced funding means some capital projects will be delayed. PRT is expected to have a list of the projects it plans to delay in the coming weeks, but no safety-critical projects will be impacted.

PRT notes that without a sustainable funding solution, the agency will face another significant operating deficit in FY 29.

“Using capital funding to support our operations allows us to maintain service and protect riders, but it strains our ability to maintain our system in the short-term and invest in our long-term future,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “We will continue to advocate in Harrisburg for the long-term funding that our system needs and our riders and region deserve.”