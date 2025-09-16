PennDOT approves PRT request to tap capital funds to cover budget shortfall

Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s (PRT) use request to tap $106.7 million in state capital funds to cover operating expenses, preventing service cuts and fare increases for the next two years, was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The move allows PRT to close a projected $100 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2026 and avoid a 35% service reduction and 9% fare hike that would have taken effect in early 2026. While some capital projects will be delayed, the agency says no safety-critical work will be affected.

“This approval gives us the breathing room we need to protect our riders and keep our region moving, but let’s be clear: this is merely a Band-Aid fix. It buys us time to work toward the long-term, sustainable funding solution transit agencies across Pennsylvania desperately need,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman.

PRT will present a resolution to its board later this month to formally amend its operating and capital budgets in line with PennDOT’s approval.