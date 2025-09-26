APTA releases 2025 Public Transportation Vehicle Database

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) released its 2025 Public Transportation Vehicle Database, an annual report detailing the bus and rail fleet characteristics of U.S. and Canadian transit agencies. The database includes 155 public transit agencies, including 135 operating bus modes and 37 operating rail modes, with some running both.

“APTA’s Public Transportation Vehicle Database is an indispensable tool for understanding the current state and future direction of our nation’s transit fleets,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Through this resource, we’re equipping policymakers, including members of Congress and their staffs, with the data they need to make informed decisions about critical public transportation infrastructure and funding needs.”

Highlights of the database include:

Safety and security enhancements

87% of buses now feature security cameras, providing enhanced protection for passengers and operators.

More than 3,000 buses are equipped with pedestrian and bicycle detection systems.

Passenger experience improvements

87% of light-rail vehicles feature automated stop announcements, improving accessibility and passenger information.

81% of buses and 53% of light-rail vehicles are equipped with bike racks, facilitating multimodal transportation options.

83% of buses feature WiFi connectivity and other passenger amenities.

Operational technology

87% of buses and 81% of light-rail vehicles have installed automatic vehicle location systems, enabling accurate real-time arrival predictions.

Advanced fleet management systems are now standard across most major transit operations.

“These statistics represent more than just numbers; they reflect our industry’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation,” Skoutelas said. “Transit agencies understand that investing in modern technology is essential to attracting and retaining ridership while ensuring safe and efficient operations The 2025 Database reveals impressive adoption rates of advanced technologies across multiple transit modes that directly impact riders and communities. From enhanced security to real-time information systems, agencies are leveraging innovation to create safer, more reliable transportation options.”

APTA notes the 2025 edition of the database includes several other key features:

Summary tables grouping vehicles by mode, manufacturer, size, and year built.

A section on the new vehicle market, covering orders, planned orders and vehicle costs.

Information on several types of autonomous/automated safety equipment such as collision mitigation/warning, emergency autonomous braking and pedestrian/bicyclist detection.

Emerging modes adopted by the National Transit Database such as bus rapid transit, hybrid rail, commuter bus and streetcar.

The database and key facts Infographic are available on APTA’s website.