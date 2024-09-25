APTA releases its 2024 Public Transportation Vehicle Database.

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) released its 2024 Public Transportation Vehicle Database, an annual report offering detailed insight into the fleet characteristics of approximately 158 U.S. and six Canadian transit agencies, representing systems that carry 77 percent of the U.S. transit ridership.

"APTA’s Public Transportation Vehicle Database is an indispensable tool for understanding the current state and future direction of our nation's transit fleets,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Through this resource, we're equipping policymakers, including members of Congress and their staffs, with the data they need to make informed decisions about critical public transportation infrastructure and funding needs."

The database underscores the role public transportation plays in reducing carbon emissions, enhancing urban mobility and promoting equitable access to transportation services across the U.S. Highlights include:

Commitment to clean transportation

56 percent of buses now run on alternative fuels, up from 41 percent from a decade ago

100 percent of heavy rail, light rail and streetcar systems operate on clean energy

56 percent of commuter rail vehicles utilize eco-friendly technology

Over 1,100 zero-emission buses are currently in service

32 percent of buses on order are battery-electric, signaling a strong shift towards greener public transportation

Enhanced safety and technology

88 percent of buses are equipped with security cameras, ensuring passenger safety

More than 2,500 buses feature cutting-edge pedestrian and bicycle detection systems

Improved accessibility and user experience

85 percent of buses and 88 percent of light-rail vehicles are outfitted with automated stop announcements

92 percent of buses and 87 percent of light-rail vehicles have installed automatic vehicle location systems, providing real-time arrival predictions

Support for multimodal transportation

77 percent of buses and 50 percent of light-rail vehicles are equipped with bike racks, facilitating seamless integration with bicycle transportation.

The database provides comprehensive information on transit vehicles, including manufacture date, specifications, accessibility features, and equipment details. The 2024 edition includes several other key features:

Summary tables grouping vehicles by mode, manufacturer, size, and year built

A special section on the new vehicle market, covering orders, planned orders and vehicle costs

Information on autonomous and automated safety equipment for U.S. agencies

Data on emerging transit modes such as bus rapid transit and hybrid rail

"As we navigate the complexities of modernizing our transit systems and addressing climate change, the insights provided by this database are more crucial than ever," Skoutelas said. "It's not just about understanding where we are today, but about planning for a more sustainable and accessible future in public transportation."