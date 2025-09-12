People on the move: NCRTD, Denver RTD

The North Central Regional Transit District (NCRTD) and the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

NCRTD appoints next executive director

Nicholas A. Sofoul, AICP, a Mass Transit magazine 2025 40 Under 40 awardee, has been appointed as the new executive director of NCRTD, effective Oct. 31. Sofoul will succeed longtime Executive Director Anthony Mortillaro, who is retiring after more than a decade of leading the NCRTD Blue Bus system.

He most recently served as director of strategic planning for the North County Transit District, where he led initiatives to expand regional mobility options, return a 450-plus employee bus division from contracted to direct operations and advance projects that improved coordination between bus, rail and emerging mobility services.

NCRTD says Sofoul will guide the district as it embarks on new initiatives, including the development of a rural rapid transit network and the transition to low- and zero-emission vehicles.

“I am honored to be selected as executive director of the NCRTD and sincerely grateful to the board of directors for their trust and confidence,” Sofoul said. “I welcome the opportunities ahead and look forward to working with the dedicated Blue Bus team and community partners to advance NCRTD’s role as a vital catalyst for regional mobility, economic growth and quality of life throughout the district.”

NCRTD Board Chair and Santa Fe City Councilor Lee Garcia notes she is looking forward to the agency’s future under Sofoul’s leadership.

“His proven leadership at the North County Transit District and his success in driving ridership growth, along with his national recognition as an emerging voice in transit innovation, make him uniquely qualified to lead NCRTD into the future,” Garcia said. “As we continue to expand service, modernize our fleet and improve access for the communities we serve, Nicholas will help us build on the strong foundation established under Anthony Mortillaro’s leadership.”

Denver RTD names deputy chief of RTD Transit Police

Denver RTD selected Sean Faris as the deputy chief of the RTD Transit Police on Sept. 2. Faris is a veteran law enforcement officer with more than 35 years of experience, previously serving as lieutenant in the patrol division of the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Prior to joining DPD, Faris was a deputy sheriff for nine years for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a detention deputy, patrol deputy and field training officer. He has worked in a secondary employment capacity for RTD Transit Police for over a decade and most recently managed the DPD secondary employment program for the agency.

“I am excited for Deputy Chief Faris to join our agency,” said Denver RTD Chief of Police and Emergency Management Steve Martingano said. “He brings deep knowledge of law enforcement to the Denver metro area and [Denver] RTD’s approach to operations and policing. I look forward to working alongside him to bring this department further on its path to becoming one of the premier law enforcement organizations in this region and across the nation.”