PA: County councilwoman issues call to action amid potential severe SEPTA cuts

Amidst looming severe SEPTA service cuts — including the elimination of a regional rail line in Delaware County — and fare increases due to a $213 million deficit, Delaware County Councilwoman Christine Reuther issued a call to action to attempt to save services for county residents.

“This is an important resource,” Delaware County Councilwoman Christine Reuther said of SEPTA services for county residents. “And if we lose it, it’s just going to make life more difficult for everybody.

“This crisis is real and the cuts will happen without a large increase in state support. The cuts will be damaging in Delaware County since we have the highest level of transit dependency after Philadelphia,” she said. “This will hurt riders, businesses who depend on employees who are riders, school children seniors, and people who drive who will encounter roads that are more crowded. If people care about funding, they need to contact their state and federal legislators.”

Reuther issued a call to action Wednesday night in light of these measures and warned residents could eventually face higher property taxes to pay for these needed services.

SEPTA is proposing a 45% reduction in service, including the elimination of 32 bus routes, shortened service on 16 additional bus routes and reduced frequency across regional rail, subway and metro lines.

“For us in Delaware County, it includes the potential elimination of the Wilmington- Newark regional line as early as Jan. 1, 2026,” she said, explaining that it goes through the city of Chester, connecting to the Philadelphia Union campus. “It is one of only two regional rail lines in Delaware County and one of only two regional rail lines that goes to University City.”

There are only two regional rail lines in Delaware County. The other is the Media/Wawa line.

In addition, Reuther said SEPTA is proposing a 21.5% fare increase starting in September while also considering a 9 p.m. curfew on metro and regional rail service.

The reduction in service would include the elimination of 32 bus routes and shortened service on 16 additional bus routes. (DAILY TIMES)

Even with all of this, she said SEPTA will still need to rely on its reserves to balance its budget.

“That approach is not sustainable,” she added.

According to Delaware County Planning Department statistics, Delaware County employees based in Media took nearly 10,000 SEPTA rides in March 2025 alone, underscoring just how vital this transit system is for residents who work outside of Philadelphia and depend on reliable, affordable transportation every day.

The councilwoman explained the SEPTA situation.

Delaware County Council member Christine Reuther

“It has announced that it is facing a projected $213 million budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year and unless the commonwealth steps up with additional funding, we’re looking at significant service cuts and steep fare increases starting July 1,” she said. “These proposed cuts will have very serious consequences for daily commuters, especially those in Delaware County, from Upper Darby to Media, from all of our suburban neighborhoods to the many small towns that make up our county.”

July 1 is the start of SEPTA’s fiscal year and it also marks the exhaustion of $153 million of emergency funding Gov. Josh Shapiro found for the transit agency by repurposing PennDOT funds.

“Let’s be clear: This is not just a Philadelphia problem,” Reuther said. “And this is not an idle threat. This is just a reality-based assessment of where they find themselves … Doesn’t matter if people rely on SEPTA to get to work, to get to school, to get to medical appointments, these reductions will be felt.”

County council has been engaged with SEPTA board members, the state delegation and federal officials.

“But, this is a situation where people who live in Delaware County and who recognize the importance of this system to our community as a whole and to all of our quality of life whether we’re direct SEPTA riders or not, need to step up and say something,” she said, adding that county council complains every year and it can seem routine on those who hear it.

Delaware County Council is urging residents to speak out to elected state and federal officials, urging them to push for more money to underwrite SEPTA. ( KATHLEEN E. CAREY – DAILY TIMES)

Hearing from community members would have a different impact, she said.

“I can tell you they are serious about these cuts because it’s the only way,” Reuther said. “To operate on a reduced scale is the only way they can operate. So, I’m asking anyone who cares about this, make your voice heard. Contact your state and federal representatives and tell them they need to fund public transit, they specifically need to fund SEPTA.”

She said everyone will be affected by these cuts, one way or another.

“SEPTA provides a vital role in connecting our region,” Reuther said, “and while those who ride occasionally for a Phillies game or a concert will feel the strain, too, it’s the thousands of residents who depend on SEPTA every single day who will bear the greatest burden.”

These decisions are being made ahead of regional events anticipated to occur next year, including the America250 celebration and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game slated for Philadelphia.

“These are times when our region should be preparing to welcome visitors, not cutting off communities from basic transportation,” Reuther noted.

‘Critical moment’

This isn’t happening in a vacuum, she said.

“It’s part of a broader, coordinated trend led by those who view public services and the public sphere as something to be downsized, defunded or dismantled instead of strengthened and supported,” Reuther said. “The mindset is short-sighted, dangerous and leaves working people with fewer options and more barriers.”

The councilwoman recommended residents take action by contacting their elected officials now or face higher taxes later.

“This is a critical moment for public transit in our region and make no mistake, we’re all going to feel it,” she said. “We’re going to feel it whether we’re the person who ordinarily rides the bus or the trolley or we’re the person who has a somewhat easier ride to work because there are fewer people trying to get there. We’re going to feel it if we’re the suburban employer who relies on people taking buses to get from the city out to the place of employment.”

She noted that Delaware County itself will feel an impact from employees coming from Philadelphia to get to Fair Acres Geriatric Center or visitors going to see loved ones at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

“If they don’t have transit, we’re going to have to figure out a way to make sure they can get to where they need to get to and that’s going to hit us directly,” Reuther said. “And the only way we have to pay for it is through our property taxes.”

© 2025 Daily Times, Primos, Pa.

Visit www.delcotimes.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.