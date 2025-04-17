IN: GPTC receives Legacy grant for Merrillville seniors, residents with disabilities

Legacy Foundation recently announced a grant of $26,862 to the Gary Public Transportation Corporation to support a new program providing free transportation to seniors or individuals with disabilities who are Merrillville residents of Merrillville.

Support for this project is provided by the Patricia Merrell Transportation Fund at Legacy Foundation.

“Mobility is more than just transportation – it’s independence, dignity, and opportunity,” said Kelly Anoe, Legacy Foundation president and CEO.

“This initiative isn’t just about getting from point A to point B; it’s about ensuring individuals have access to the essential places that support their well-being and empowering our community to live freely and fully. Legacy Foundation is honored to partner with GPTC to support this vital service.”

Starting June 1, seniors, age 65 and older, and individuals with disabilities who reside in Merrillville can obtain a free 30-day bus pass by visiting Merrillville Town Hall or the GPTC Metro Center, 100 W. 4th Ave.

Individuals will need to provide proof of age and residency to enroll. Passes will be available on a first come first served basis, with 50 distributed each month.

“This program is a great way to improve mobility for residents who sometimes have the greatest transit barriers in our communities,” explained Denise Comer Dillard, GPTC interim general manager.

“We are excited to be partnering with Legacy Foundation and the Town of Merrillville to implement this life-changing program.”

To learn more about program eligibility and enrollment, contact GPTC marketing director David Wright, 219-885-7555.

