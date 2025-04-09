PA: With PRT service cuts proposed, Pa. lawmakers still have no deal for more transit money

Even though a proposed 35% cut in Pittsburgh Regional Transit services has been put on the table, state lawmakers have not had a breakthrough in their long quest for a deal on more money for public transit and road and bridge work.

That much was clear in interviews with lawmakers over the last several days, including Monday, when the state House returned to Harrisburg. During the session, members approved an unrelated bill — supported by both parties — that will allow health care providers to delay for up to one day passing along to patients results of tests that might reveal a malignancy or serious condition and be better understood with context from a doctor.

The bipartisan approval included one of the first "yes" votes cast by newly sworn in Rep. Dan Goughnour of Allegheny County, the winner of a recent special election whose presence allowed Democrats to regain a 102-101 majority.

On transportation, lawmakers and Gov. Josh Shapiro have been seeking some sort of long-term deal for more than a year. On Monday, Democratic Rep. Ed Neilson of Philadelphia said it is not a standalone issue, but is being discussed alongside other major 2025-26 budget issues.

He acknowledge the urgency, given PRT's March 20 announcement.

"The further we kick this can down the road, the worse it is going to be," said Mr. Neilson, who is chairman of the House Transportation Committee. The top Republican on the committee, Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County, said the situation was "fluid" but there was "no quick solution on the horizon."

Mr. Shapiro, a Democrat, has proposed putting an additional $292.5 million into mass transit next year by increasing the flow of sales and use tax proceeds into the Public Transportation Trust Fund. But some lawmakers have talked about tapping a potential new source of revenue. It would come via regulating and taxing the so-called "skill games" that have proliferated in convenience stores, clubs, and bars across the state.

The top Democrat in the Senate, Jay Costa of Allegheny County, said the looming PRT cuts have triggered travel worries for senior citizens, people going to health care appointments, and the disabled, among other groups. Mr. Costa — acknowledging a long-held position among Republicans who control the Senate — said transit money is viewed as "coupled" with new money for roads and bridges.

Mr. Neilson said he did not believe a bill for public transit funding should be coupled with anything.

Mr. Shapiro has said Senate Republicans have "repeatedly failed to act" on mass transit funding proposals passed by the House. A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R- Indiana, on Monday referred to his earlier statements about the $3 billion-plus state deficit, a need for transit systems to demonstrate they are running at peak efficiency, and a need to see that local governments and riders are paying their fair share.

He also said any new transit funding must be accompanied by money for roads and bridges.

The health care test bill was sponsored by Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, a nurse and a Lackawanna County Democrat. She said a federal law that requires speedy delivery to patients of results of tests like MRI's — often via an electronic portal — has produced a dynamic where patients who lack medical knowledge sometimes see anxiety-causing, stressful possibilities.

Her bill will allow a delay of one business day in passing along certain test results, so a doctor may provide context. She had support from Republican Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County, who worked as an x-ray technician before becoming a politician. He said he saw that anxiety regularly when people got test results.

The bill got overwhelming support in the House and now goes to the Senate for consideration.

