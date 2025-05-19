TX: Texas rapid transit system inks deal with Minnesota rail for cars

The 2026 World Cup soccer tournament means big business for host cities across North America. Two of those cities are right here in Texas, and one of them is already gearing up by adding to its public transportation inventory.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will be receiving train cars used by Minnesota's Northstar rail line, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune wrote Thursday. The Metropolitan Council, a policy-making body out of the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, approved the request.

One locomotive, three coach cars and a cab car will go to Dallas a part of the lease agreement. DART plans to use the cars on the commuter Trinity Railway Express, primarily to gear up for the 2026 World Cup. AT&T Stadium in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will host Group F, J and L matches as part of the World Cup's group stage, then will host three knockout-stage matches including one of the semifinals. The DFW region will also host multiple national teams for training and lodging.

Transportation industry publication Trains Magazine reported last week DART was seeking a Northstar MP36PH-3C locomotive, along with the coaches and cab cars.

More News

The DART request came at the same time as a similar Amtrak request. The national rail operator wanted to replace corroded cars that serviced the Hiawatha line between Chicago and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Northstar line, which connects people from Target Field and downtown Minneapolis to suburbs and cities northwest, has experienced a steep ridership drop since the onset of Covid-19 in 2020. The line hasn't recovered from the drop.

"Based on the current and expected levels of Northstar service during the time requested, this equipment is available for both of these purposes with no expected impact on daily or event commuter rail services," read a Metropolitan Council Transportation Committee agenda, according to Trains Magazine.

The Trinity Railway Express line connects EBJ Union Station in Dallas to Fort Worth T&P Station to the west. The line doesn't stop in Arlington; however, DART has proposed private matchday shuttles and an expansive busing network to get fans from the railway to AT&T Stadium.

© 2025 the Houston Chronicle.

Visit www.chron.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.