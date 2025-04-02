PA: Commissioners OK $50K in funding for CATA

The Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), the area's public transit authority, has been awarded $50,000 in local matching funds by Crawford County.

County commissioners unanimously approved the funding at their meeting last week.

The $50,000 will provide the local match so CATA can receive $2.1 million in state grant funds for its 2025-26 operating budget for the fixed-route public bus system, according to Tim Geibel, CATA’s executive director.

CATA will use $44,211 as matching funds for the state grant and $5,789 will go into a reserve fund for future CATA operating and capital expenses, he added.

The $50,000 grant request of the county has remained the same for about the past eight years, according to Geibel.

