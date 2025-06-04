AL: Public transit debate collides with Mobile mayor’s race

As Mobile’s mayoral race intensifies, a critical decision on the future of the city’s public transportation system looms — and some candidates say now isn’t the time to act.

The City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a 90-day extension of its five-year contract with Transdev, the operator of the Wave Transit system. A long-term plan could follow by September. But with Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration in a lame-duck period, several mayoral hopefuls argue that significant financial decisions like this should wait.

“The current administration should wait and allow the next mayor and council to make that decision,” said former Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, a candidate in the Aug. 26 municipal election.

Prine, who had a high-profile split with Stimpson last year, didn’t mince words: “The Wave has been inefficient for years and the administration hasn’t done their due diligence on monitoring their effective performance. To commit the next administration to such another costly contract this late in the budgeting process is another knee-jerk reaction to say they are addressing the problem when, for years, they have failed.”

He’s not alone. Former Mobile City Councilman Jermaine Burrell, also running for mayor, echoed the call for a pause.

“Our city needs fresh leadership to dig into the books to figure out how we can completely revamp how we deliver public transportation in our city, starting by increasing routes to better connect all of Mobile’s neighborhoods and modernizing our current system to strengthen its reliability,” he said.

Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson is calling on the council to limit major, long-term decisions until the next mayor is seated in November, while still “moving forward with essential planning and short-term actions” that include initiating a transit development plan or piloting micro-transit solutions.

The race to replace Stimpson, who is stepping down after four terms, has drawn seven candidates. A runoff is expected Sept. 23 if no one clears 50% of the vote in August.

Considerations

Meanwhile, Mobile’s current transit system is playing into the race for mayor.

The existing five-year contract expires on June 30, and the council must decide the best approach in dealing with its bus system.

For some council members, the current system is inefficient and in need of change.

Mobile City Councilman Josh Woods, during remarks he made last week, noted that it takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes to get from his house via a Wave Transit bus to Government Plaza — a trip that would take about 35 minutes by car.

“To me, it’s about the efficiency,” said Woods. “Everything should be on the table.”

Scott Collins, the city’s deputy director of finance said the 90-day extension will give the council and the Stimpson administration time to explore alternatives to the status quo. The plan also includes studies of what other cities do regarding public transportation, like Huntsville and Birmingham.

The options include increasing ride-share options and reducing the number of fixed routes from 10 to around three. Many of the buses that zoom through Mobile have low ridership, and city officials want to make sure that doesn’t continue.

Collins also wants to see the city less reliant on federal financial support for the service. He said the city administration is investigating the “true cost” of the city’s federal subsidy to support the service. He said the city spends around $12 million for the service, with $2 million coming from direct federal support.

“We’re trying to limit the service to $10 million or less, with reduced federal dollars as well,” Collins said. “We think we can do that with the ride share system in addition with a reduced fixed route system as well.”

Collins said the 90-day extension gives the city time to determine the right course to follow. A council committee dedicated on the topic is also likely to occur.

He also said the administration is looking at a one-year implementation phase for the new system, beginning Oct. 1, 2025, and running until Sept. 30, 2026, and correlating with the city’s fiscal year.

“That would give us a year to figure out the missteps,” Collins said. “We want to take some time to get it right when it’s ingrained permanently.”

Mayoral candidates

Prine argues that a contract extension should be for one year “at best” to allow the next administration time to see what the “true financial state of the city is” and move forward with a plan for public transit.

Other mayoral candidates are elevating the issue among their priorities next to public safety, housing and economic development.

“I do know as mayoral candidate, it’s a priority to me,” said state Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile. “It makes a city what it is having a viable transportation system meeting not only the folks who go to work and to the doctor, but also the tourists who come into the community. You need a system that meets all those needs.”

She is advocating for better uses of technology to operate the system.

“This is something the city has been kicking down the road for a while and those thoughts ought to be looked at now as well in the future particularly for the traveling public,” Drummond said.

Former Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis has called on the city to consider utilizing trolleys for public transportation. He said he will work with the council, transit union and all other parties involved to “build a better system.”

“Our current public transit system isn’t working for anyone,” he said. “When one of the major barriers to employment in our community is reliable transportation, we have to do better. We need a system that works for those who depend on public transportation for daily life and those who want a viable alternative to driving. We can do both.”

Stephen Nodine, the former Mobile County commissioner, said the change cannot be rushed. He said cities in Florida are investing heavily into their public transit and utilize updated technology and smaller buses.

But he said while the council should wait on a new mayor, they should also explore solutions.

“They should start looking at solutions on technology driven areas of which you can pinpoint where your ridership is and then make changes in the routes,” Nodine said. “You have management issues going on. I would come up with a blueprint first for all of that, and then allow a new council and mayor to start in (assessing) a long-term way to solve some of these issues.”

Hudson, the county commissioner, said the city’s work should include route assessment that includes adjusting and replacing the underperforming routes.

She also believes the system should prioritize “social inclusion,” which means public transportation should be made available to all residents including the elderly, disabled, and those without personal vehicles. Hudson also thinks that public engagement is critical through gathering regular feedback from the community to ensure the system aligns with needs.

Not everyone believes the council should wait until the next mayor is elected. Lawrence Battiste, the former executive director of public safety for the City of Mobile and a former police chief, said if there is an effort to resolve the issue, the council cannot wait for a new administration to be sworn in.

“If the decision has to be made prior to a new administration coming in, it is my hope that the city council makes a decision that is informed and ensures the citizens of Mobile are being prioritized,” Battiste said.

He said without finding efficient modes of public transportation, the alternatives will include congested and deteriorating roads.

