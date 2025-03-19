CO: Guest opinion: Roberta Ayala: Let’s increase transportation options and cut pollution in Colorado

What if getting around Colorado could be easier, more affordable and better for our health, all while reducing climate pollution? As an elected official, I hear every day from people in my community about how hard it is to get around — owning a car is expensive, traffic is a nightmare, walking and biking can be dangerous and public transit is often unreliable. On top of that, our air quality is only getting worse.

A recent survey by the National Association of Realtors found that there is a growing demand from the public, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, for climate-friendly alternatives to driving like transit, biking and walking. Additionally, the survey found that 89% of participants surveyed agree that they would have higher satisfaction and improved quality of life if they lived in a more walkable community.

That’s why I’m supporting two bills this legislative session — SB25-030 and SB25-161 — that will promote better, more affordable ways to get around.

Colorado leaders, I urge you to vote “yes” on these two bills to reduce climate pollution, help Coloradans save money, reduce traffic congestion, improve public health and make our communities safer and more walkable.

Making it easier to walk, bike and ride transit

SB25-030, the Increasing Transportation Options bill, will help us plan for and build transportation infrastructure that actually works for everyone. Right now, many neighborhoods are missing sidewalks, safe bike lanes or reliable bus routes. This bill will identify those gaps and prioritize projects that make it easier and safer to get around without a car.

Too often, people want to walk or bike but don’t feel safe because the infrastructure just isn’t there. This bill helps change that by investing in sidewalks, protected bike lanes and better transit connections, making car-free options safer and more convenient. Expanding transportation choices ensures that everyone, no matter their circumstances, can get where they need to go.

Fixing public transit

For many people, public transit isn’t a real option because it doesn’t go where they need, runs too infrequently or is unreliable. SB25-161, the Transit Reform bill, will change that by making RTD’s system work better for riders.

This bill sets clear goals for improving service and making sure transit expansions actually serve the areas that need them most — like job centers and neighborhoods with limited transportation options.

It also makes it easier for people to get EcoPasses and other discounted transit programs, helping more Coloradans afford to ride the bus or train. And it requires better transparency, like public dashboards that track service reliability, so riders aren’t left in the dark about delays or disruptions.

Cutting pollution, cleaning up our air

Transportation is Colorado’s biggest source of climate pollution. To meet our climate goals we need to cut 1.5 million metric tons of emissions — the equivalent of removing over 300,000 cars from our roads. While there is no plan to make cars illegal in these bills, we need to make it more possible for Coloradans to walk, bike and use reliable public transit.

But this isn’t just about climate change — it’s also about public health. The Denver Metro/North Front Range region has failed to meet federal air quality standards for over a decade, leading to higher rates of asthma, lung disease and heart conditions. Unfortunately, transportation emissions are also one of the biggest sources of air pollution like ozone, and the health impacts don’t fall on everyone equally. Disproportionately impacted communities — diverse populations who face higher environmental and health burdens due to pollution and climate change — suffer the most, as they are often located near high-traffic areas. By making it easier for people to drive less, we can not only reduce emissions but also foster cleaner air and healthier communities for all.

Investing in transportation infrastructure and better public transit is about more than just getting people from point A to point B. It’s about creating neighborhoods where people can thrive. SB25-030 and SB25-161 are big steps in the right direction. I urge my fellow leaders to support these bills — because getting around Colorado should be easier, more affordable and better for our communities and environment.

Roberta Ayala is a Thornton City Council Member, educator, labor advocate and community leader.

