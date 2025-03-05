CA: VTA commuters urged to make backup plans as possible strike looms

A labor dispute could throw a wrench into the travel plans of South Bay commuters.

As of Monday, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 were still working to reach a new agreement. The current contract expired at midnight.

Union members voted in mid-February to authorize a potential strike. The union represents more than 1,500 workers, including bus drivers, light rail operators and dispatchers.

“Given this developing situation, VTA is encouraging residents and businesses to start preparing for alternative travel methods in case of a strike,” the agency said in a news release.

Alternatives to public transportation include carpooling, ridesharing and bicycling.

VTA Paratransit service will continue regular operations, but in the event of a strike, VTA bus and light rail services will be unavailable, according to the agency.

In a statement last week, the union expressed frustration at an earlier offer, which called for a 1% wage increase per year for three years, and accused the VTA of not delivering on promises to improve workplace conditions after a mass shooting on May 26, 2021.

A union spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the contract talks.

The VTA presented its last, best and final offer to the union on Feb. 28, according to agency spokesperson Patrice Smith. The three-year contract calls for a 4%, 3% and 2% wage increases.

“With our wage proposal, operators will be close behind San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and among the highest paid transit operators in the country,” Smith said.

In addition, significant renovations are being made to VTA facilities, along with safety and security enhancements, according to Smith.

