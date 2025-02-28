CA: Mayor Bass appoints LA City Councilmember Imelda Padilla to LA Metro board

Los Angeles City Councilmember Imelda Padilla is the newest member of the LA Metro governing board, appointed to the 14-member board that oversees transit in all of Los Angeles County by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.

Padilla, who represents what is known as “the heart of the San Fernando Valley,” takes the spot of former Councilmember Paul Krekorian, who was termed out. Her first LA Metro meeting was Thursday, Feb. 27.

Padilla is the first Latina from the East Valley to serve on LA Metro’s board representing the city of Los Angeles.

Padilla represents City Council District 6 in the Northeast San Fernando Valley including the neighborhoods of Arleta, Lake Balboa, North Hollywood, North Hills, Panorama City, Van Nuys and Sun Valley.

“I want to thank Mayor Karen Bass for this appointment and for recognizing the importance of ensuring the San Fernando Valley has a strong advocate on the Metro Board,” said Padilla in a prepared statement.

“I’m ready to get to work,” she said at the LA Metro meeting.

Padilla is in support of the 9.2-mile East San Fernando Valley Light Rail project, already under construction, she said. Bass added that she wants to see continued expansion of transit projects in the San Fernando Valley.

“I know Councilmember Padilla shares my my vision and will be a champion for our shared agenda. Together, we will expand Metro access throughout the Valley to create thriving and well-connected neighborhoods,” Bass said in a prepared statement.

Padilla received support from the Valley Industry & Commerce Association’s representative Coby King, who said she will be an advocate for Valley projects.

Padilla said her priorities include expanding Metro’s fare assistance programs, improving service on Metro bus and rail lines and making the transit lines, stops and stations safer.

“Public transit should be a safe, reliable, and dignified option for every Angeleno—whether they’re commuting to work, running errands, or exploring our city,” said Padilla.

Bass, who serves on LA Metro, is one of four city of LA Metro appointees on the board. The others are Los Angeles City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky and board member Jacqueline Dupont-Walker, who was chosen under previous Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The city of Los Angeles has an all-women delegation on the LA Metro board, noted Yaroslavsky at the meeting. She described Padilla as “a “thoughtful, intelligent and fierce advocate for her constituents.”

©2025 MediaNews Group, Inc.

Visit dailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.