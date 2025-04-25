OH: Pre-paid transit vouchers to help vulnerable Lorain County residents access essential programs and services

The Lorain County Community Action Agency is making rides on the county’s low-cost Via LC public transit service even more accessible with a new pre-paid voucher program.

By removing transportation barriers for low-income residents seeking essential county services, the Lorain County Community Action Agency (LCCAA) hopes to increase appointment attendance and service utilization by vulnerable residents with restricted access to vehicles.

Bobby Taylor, director of planning and grantsmanship at LCCAA, presented the voucher program at the April 22 Lorain County Commissioners meeting.

“Many of our clients lack reliable transportation, which means they often miss appointments for critical services like energy assistance, Head Start enrollment or food access at our produce center,” Taylor said at the meeting. “Without transportation, a simple appointment becomes an insurmountable obstacle and needs go unmet.”

The voucher program uses the existing Via LC public transit infrastructure, which has already provided over 10,000 rides in its first two months of operation, Taylor said.

Via LC is an on-demand transportation service, similar to Uber or Lyft. Lorain County is currently running a year-long pilot program that allows users to request and book an affordable ride through the Via LC mobile app for just $2 per ride. Rides are $1 for students and free for veterans and seniors.

Residents within the VIA LC operating area can visit any participating agency where a representative can request a voucher by calling 440-245-1870. They can also pick up vouchers for free rides directly at the LCCAA office located at 936 Broadway Ave. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. A valid photo ID is the only requirement.

“What makes this program particularly effective is that it removes the final barrier to self-sufficiency for many residents,” Taylor said. “We can offer all the services in the world, but if people can’t physically get to them, we’re not fulfilling our mission.”

The agency is monitoring usage patterns and service completion rates to measure the program’s impact. Early results show a significant increase in appointment completion rates, with more residents receiving needed services when transportation barriers are removed, Taylor said.

A mini grant from the Lakeland Community Fund, facilitated by the Community Foundation of Lorain County, is supporting the voucher program. However, LCCAA is evaluating the response before potentially allocating funds from their budget when the grant runs out. Taylor hopes the agency can eventually expand the program to other service providers.

