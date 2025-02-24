NY: U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, a congestion pricing critic, doesn’t say if he supports Trump push to end it

U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan, a Democrat who has been a critic of New York City’s congestion pricing initiative, would not go as far to say Wednesday if he supports President Donald Trump’s effort to end it.

Ryan, D- Gardiner, who represents the 18th Congressional District, would only say that he continues to do what is best for Hudson Valley residents.

In January 2024, Ryan described the Metropolitan Transit Authority congestion pricing plan as unfair to residents of Dutchess and Orange counties. He said the plan was “unfair, uninformed, and unacceptable.”

On Wednesday, Ryan responded to an inquiry about Trump’s effort to end congestion pricing, without saying whether he supports the president’s push.

“My top priority is to lower costs for my constituents; that’s why I opposed this congestion tax,” Ryan said in an email. “I’ll continue fighting every day to make our community more affordable, more safe, and more free.”

The Trump administration on Wednesday ordered a halt to New York City’s congestion pricing system, which thins traffic and funds mass transit by imposing high tolls on drivers entering some parts of Manhattan.

Launched on Jan. 5, the city’s system uses license plate readers to impose a $9 toll on most passenger cars entering Manhattan neighborhoods south of Central Park. In its early days, transit officials say the toll has brought modest but measurable traffic reductions.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul was clear on her position Wednesday, saying the congestion pricing program is working.

“Since this first-in-the-nation program took effect last month, congestion has dropped dramatically and commuters are getting to work faster than ever,” Hochul said. “Broadway shows are selling out and foot traffic to local businesses is spiking. School buses are getting kids to class on time, and yellow cab trips increased by 10 percent.

“Transit ridership is up, drivers are having a better experience, and support for this program is growing every day,” the governor added. “We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king. The MTA has initiated legal proceedings in the Southern District of New York to preserve this critical program. We’ll see you in court.”

