WeGo Public Transit enters new bus operations contract with Anchor Transportation

WeGo Public Transit will be entering into a new contract with Anchor Transportation for regional bus service operations after the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee (RTA) approved a measure for this partnership. This decision will go into effect on July 1, 2025.

The contract will require Anchor Transportation to operate WeGo express bus services, including Route 87 Gallatin; Route 88 Dickson; Route 89 Springfield; Route 94 Clarksville; and Route 95 Spring Hill. WeGo Transit says it doesn’t expect this contract to result in any service changes. RTA will work to collaborate closely with both the outgoing and incoming providers to ensure a seamless transition.

RTA anticipates that Anchor Transportation’s approach will enhance service reliability, improve rider confidence and ultimately support increased ridership across the network. Anchor has more than 35 years of experience in contracted shuttle and charter operations, including more than 12 years of experience operating similar contracts with the state of Tennessee. The estimated 10-year contract value is $35,325,185.

This transition marks the conclusion of RTA’s longstanding partnership with Gray Line, which has provided regional commuter services for well over a decade. This change in bus operations does not impact the RTA’s existing agreement with Gray Line to lease facilities at Riverfront Station.