CA: EDITORIAL: Editorial: Seamless, discounted transfers should be goal for all Marin public transportation

Reliability, convenience and affordability should be three objectives of any public transit system.

A plan to meet those goals is built into a proposed pilot interagency transit transfer program being advanced by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District has started its public hearing process. It aims to join the Bay Area-wide pilot that will also include Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit's trains and Marin Transit's buses, providing transit riders with seamless and discounted transfers.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit and Caltrain agencies are also participating.

According to the bridge district, the Clipper-card based system "would offer a more seamless and cost-effective experience for riders when making a fixed-route trip that requires transferring between agencies and will open up further transferring possibilities between connecting agencies where interagency transfer agreements do not currently exist."

MTC has long had a goal of providing seamless transfers between public transit systems, but making it work for the varied public agencies was a financial obstacle.

The $11 million pilot is expected to include 22 regional transit systems and the sum will offset fare revenue lost in the discounted transfers.

It's worth a try and certainly should be welcomed by riders who should enjoy both the seamless system and the $2.75 transfer discounts.

Given Golden Gate's steep climb to rebuild its bus ridership, from levels that have been eroded by the pandemic and a huge increase in San Francisco office vacancies, this pilot is well worth a shot.

MTC has had hopes it could have the pilot up and running by the end of April, but it is still being tested. A launch date is still up in the air.

Besides the transfer, MTC's update of its Clipper payment program will also allow it to be used for parking, bike shares, taxis and rideshare systems. It will also allow for use with families or small groups.

Ron Downing, Golden Gate's planning chief, says the pilot will "harmonize" transfers and credit among the various Bay Area transit systems and agencies.

The discount should encourage transfers, making transit easier and more efficient and reduce confusion in meeting riders' transportation needs. When public transit becomes a confusing headache for potential riders or too costly, it becomes less attractive as a viable option. That could cost the public possible job opportunities and businesses potential employees. It also means less ridership and revenue for public transit systems.

Technology and the electronic transfer of funds — for riders and transit systems — is making this pilot possible.

The $11 million investment of MTC is paving the way for the implementation of the uniformed software, participation among the varied transit systems and the discounts.

It seems as if it is long overdue. But its future will depend on the success of the pilot and MTC and the participating agencies' marketing of the option and its benefits.

